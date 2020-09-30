Dublin's Diarmuid Connolly retires from intercounty football

Diarmuid Connolly played a crucial role in last year's All-Ireland final replay win over Kerry

Dublin's Diarmuid Connolly has announced his retirement from intercounty football, after a remarkable career in the blue jersey.

The St Vincent's forward was one of the key players for the Sky Blues in an era of unprecedented success, as he won two All-Stars and six All-Irelands.

Ahead of the return of intercounty football next month, the 33-year-old revealed on Wednesday night he is stepping away from intercounty football.

"I have come to the decision to retire from representing Dublin GAA at intercounty level," he said in a statement.

Connolly has been a key player for the Dubs since making his senior debut in 2007

"I have been fortunate enough to play with an incredible group of players and I have cherished memories for life.

"Throughout my journey with Dublin, I was lucky to have shared it with an exceptional collection of friends who displayed unwavering support and loyalty to me during my time.

"I would like to thank my club, St Vincent's GAA and the Dublin County Board for giving me the opportunity to represent Dublin from underage to senior level.

"There was always a strong relationship between the county board, the teams and players and this had a notable influence on how we performed.

"To all the Dublin senior management, support and medical teams that coached, treated and helped me throughout my fantastic journey -THANK YOU.

"To my parents, my family and my friends - thank you for supporting me and always believing in me. You gave me strength along my journey.

"Finally, I would like to express my eternal appreciation to the incredibly loyal, passionate and devoted Dublin supporters, who were always there for us, no matter the score. You will always hold a special place in my heart.

"Thanks for the memories. Diarmuid"