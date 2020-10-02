Armagh GAA confirm positive coronavirus tests in senior football panel

Armagh GAA have announced that there has been a coronavirus outbreak in their senior football squad.

Intercounty teams have returned to training since September 14, as preparations for the upcoming intercounty championships ramp up.

But there have been complications in the Orchard County, with the county board releasing a statement on Friday afternoon:

"Following a recent outbreak in a local club, Armagh senior football team has a number of confirmed positive results for COVID-19. We are strictly following the GAA and public health advice and as a precautionary measure we have postponed collective training.

"These are difficult times for our communities and Armagh GAA urge all members to follow the public health guidelines."

This is the second senior intercounty squad to make such an announcement, after Donegal took similar measures two weeks ago.

Kieran McGeeney's charges will be looking to seal promotion to Division 1 in the National League, as they finish their campaign against Roscommon and Clare.

They will then face Derry in the Ulster Championship quarter-final, with the winner taking on Donegal or Tyrone.