Jim McGuinness involved in Galway preparations for intercounty season

0:29 Footage has emerged of McGuinness involved at a Galway training session (Via @An_SpotaDubh/Twitter) Footage has emerged of McGuinness involved at a Galway training session (Via @An_SpotaDubh/Twitter)

Former Donegal manager Jim McGuinness is involved in Galway's preparations for the upcoming intercounty season.

Footage has emerged of the 2012 All-Ireland winning boss training the Tribesmen at St Jarlath's Park in Tuam on Sunday.

It is unclear what role McGuinness has taken on with the Tribesmen, or if he will feature on the side-line for the duration of the intercounty season. Sky Sports has contacted Galway GAA for confirmation around McGuiness' involvement with the county squad.

The Glenties native has not been involved in the intercounty game since Donegal's 2014 All-Ireland final defeat to Kerry.

Galway boss Pádraic Joyce played alongside McGuiness on Tralee IT's Sigerson Cup winning team in 1999.

McGuinness stepped away after the 2014 decider

Galway enjoyed a positive start to life under Joyce, as they sit top of Division 1 ahead of next week's resumption of the National League. They face Mayo and Dublin in their final two games, as they chase a first league title since 1981.

They launch their championship campaign against Sligo on Saturday, November 7 in the Connacht semi-final.

Watch Inside The Game every Wednesday evening on Sky Sports Mix. You can catch up on previous episodes on the Sky Sports YouTube channel.