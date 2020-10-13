Ulster GAA welcomes Casement Park redevelopment planning boost

The new stadium in Belfast is set to accommodate over 34,000 fans

Ulster GAA has welcomed a 'landmark and historic decision' from Northern Ireland infrastructure minister Nichola Mallon to recommend planning approval for the redevelopment of Casement Park stadium in Belfast.

The rebuild of the Antrim GAA stadium has encountered a number of setbacks over almost a decade, but now it appears to be fully back on track after Tuesday's announcement.

The design process of the 34,578-capacity arena was led by architects Populous, designers of Tottenham Hotspur, Emirates and Aviva stadiums.

The stadium has been lying derelict in recent years, after closing in 2013

"Today's decision provides a clear pathway for the redevelopment of Casement Park and will be a major boost to the GAA and wider society," said Brian McAvoy, chief executive of Ulster GAA.

"More than a decade ago, the GAA made a commitment to the Gaels in Antrim, Ulster and throughout Ireland to ensure that Belfast would have a world class stadium to serve their needs. The recommendation of planning approval is a momentous step in this process, and we would like to thank our members and the wider GAA community for their patience and continued support throughout this journey.

"We would also like to thank the Casement Park Project Board and Design Team as we would not be here today without their tireless work and commitment to the process.

"Throughout the pandemic the GAA as a proud community organisation with more than 250,000 members in Ulster has led from the front in the fight against coronavirus and this spirit matches the ambitions of the new provincial stadium.

"The re-developed Casement Park will bring positive local community benefits and we will work hard to be a good neighbour for all those who live in the locality."

