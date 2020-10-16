GPA survey: Majority of intercounty GAA players eager for return

The GAA intercounty season resumes this weekend

A GPA survey indicates the majority of intercounty GAA players are eager for the season to proceed, amid rising numbers of coronavirus cases across Ireland.

The National Leagues resume this weekend, with the championships beginning from Saturday, October 24. All competitions will be run off by December 19.

The Gaelic Players Association released results of a survey on Friday evening, after asking their members between Tuesday and Thursday of this week.

Players were asked a series of questions around the upcoming return to the intercounty set-up, including:

"Which of the following options reflects your opinion for the upcoming 2020 season?

I want the season to proceed. I want to play only if the implementation of the Covid-19 protocols is improved. I do not want the season to proceed."

Of 1,695 responses, 52 per cent want the season to proceed, 24 per cent want to play with improved safeguards, with the remaining 24 per cent reluctant for the season to go ahead.

The players' body is calling for further measures to be put in place

"[The GPA's National Executive Committee] unanimously agreed that the 2020 intercounty season should proceed subject to additional safeguards and supports for the welfare of its members," read a statement.

"These include stronger testing protocols, stricter compliance and oversight of Covid-19 protocols in all counties, and the use of the safest venue for games (location and facilities).

"The NEC has also called for the decision of any player to withdraw from their intercounty panel because of their personal circumstances to be respected."