Kerry U20 footballers hit with positive coronavirus case ahead of All-Ireland semi-final

Kerry's plans ahead of Saturday's All-Ireland U20 semi-final have been significantly impacted, after a member of the panel has tested positive for coronavirus.

The Kingdom could be without several players for the meeting with Galway at the LIT Gaelic Grounds, after they were in contact with the person who tested positive.

"A member of the Kerry U20 football Panel has tested positive for Covid-19," read a county board statement on Friday.

"On receipt of this information and in advance of contact tracing by the HSE, the U20 Management have felt it prudent that a number of players who may have been in contact with the player should self-isolate.

"This decision by Management is taken in the interest of public health and these Panel members will only re-join the panel when deemed safe to do so by the HSE.

"The U20 Management and Panel have at all times strictly adhered to HSE and Public Health guidelines."

John Sugrue's charges beat Cork in the Munster Championship final, before the competition was put on hold in March due to the lockdown. Dublin face Tyrone in Saturday's other semi-final, with the decider scheduled for Saturday, October 24.