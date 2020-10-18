Dublin manager Dessie Farrell says doubt reigns as intercounty GAA returns

Dessie Farrell's Dublin side beat Meath by four points

Amid rising numbers of coronavirus cases and the possibility of the Irish government moving the country to Level 5 restrictions, the GAA intercounty season resumed on Saturday.

Sights of the action are undoubtedly a tonic for supporters around the country facing into a long winter, but uncertainty around the competitions reigns.

"That doubt hangs over you constantly, but there's nothing you can do but embrace it and be grateful for every day you get to come and play again," said Dublin manager Dessie Farrell, after his side overcame a tough Meath challenge at Parnell Park.

"That uncertainty was out there for sure, but it's a lot better position to be in than where we were at the start of lockdown when we thought everything was gone for the year. Look, you just get on with it and make do and embrace what comes your way. We're just delighted to be back at this stage."

The game was played behind-closed-doors at Parnell Park

The Na Fianna man acknowledged the difficulty in preparing a team for the season, given the threats that loom:

"Players by their nature are resilient anyway, they just have to compartmentalise it, they're aware of it, it's in the back of their head, they do all they can to be vigilant and protect themselves and protect their families. We're very conscious of that. They've been great to work with from that perspective.

"There's been a lot about Covid-19 and the increased numbers and the trajectory of the virus in the last two weeks or so. It's always going to give cause for concern, players are no different. I'm hoping this weekend was a success for the GAA, [it is] very difficult to manage this, the goal posts keep shifting week to week. Please God everybody gets through it well and we'll be able to look on to next week with some confidence."

Farrell's opposite number Andy McEntee highlighted the importance of the games to the nation's mental health.

"It's a very serious situation, and everyone's health has to be the number one priority," said the Meath boss.

"My only slight concern is maybe it's putting a little bit extra pressure on players on whether it's up to them to keep up the morale of the country. I don't think it's quite that simple.

"I think it's important - everyone knows how important football is. But at the same time, we've got to do what we've got to do. Whatever the rules are, whatever decision is made by the government and the GAA, we will abide by it.

"I'm sure I'm talking for every county in this regard and every intercounty player, you're asking fellas to restrict the amount of friends they have basically. You're asking them to restrict the amount of people they see. You're asking them to keep distance from loved ones.

"They come to training togged out. They spend little or no time at training, with a mask on. They jump into the car in gear, and drive home without showering. The county board are very good, but at the same time it's very difficult to do what they're doing.

"It's a very serious situation. They have abided by all the rules, absolutely, above and beyond. They're free to make the choice. Everybody is here on their own free will."

