Galway woe, Kerry solidity and Mayo thrive: What we learned from the return of intercounty GAA

Mayo stormed to a 15-point win over their neighbours

Following the first weekend of intercounty GAA action in seven months, we take stock and review what we learned from the action.

A day to forget for Galway

The upcoming championship is going to be all about momentum; something the Tribesmen had in abundance earlier in the year but may now be found wanting.

A loss in itself may not have been a disaster for Pádraic Joyce's side, but the manner in which they were dominated by their old rivals Mayo was alarming.

Joyce admitted afterwards it was 'embarrassing', and there is significant work to do in the coming weeks. They have an opportunity to make amends against Dublin next week, ahead of the Connacht semi-final against Sligo.

To compound their woes, there are now question marks over whether Damien Comer and Johnny Duane will be out for the season, after both players were forced ashore in Tuam on Sunday.

Comer's injury will come as a worry ahead of the championship

O'Shea thrives up front

Aidan O'Shea appearing at full-forward is far from a rarity, but it is not often we have seen him remain there for the duration of a match.

But James Horan backed the Breaffy star to anchor the Westerners' attack on Sunday, and it worked a treat.

The three-time All-Star caused havoc for Seán Andy Ó Ceallaigh and the Galway rear-guard, scoring 0-3, drawing several fouls and turning provider on numerous occasions.

It seemed to complement the performance of Cillian O'Connor, as the Ballintubber man was at his best kicking 0-10.

While the showings of Oisín Mullen and Mark Moran were huge positives for Mayo, O'Shea was central to the Tuam rout.

Could he remain as an inside forward for the remainder of the season? Sunday will have certainly provided Horan with food for thought.

Finally @MayoGAA have left the big man close to goal. Aidan and Cillian with early ball will cause people bother and keep you honest defensively. They are two of the best tacklers too so if it don’t work no hassle, just go get it back. #refreshing — Kieran Donaghy (@starryboy14) October 18, 2020

The Galway defence struggled to get to grips with the rampant O'Shea

Kerry get it right at the back

Granted it has been seven months since his departure, but Saturday's trip to Monaghan was Kerry's first game without Donie Buckley on the sideline.

The former Mayo coach's services were no longer required by Peter Keane, and there was much debate about whether the Kingdom could remain defensively tight in his absence.

But the Munster side certainly answered those questions in Inniskeen. They frustrated the Monaghan attack throughout, and it was not until the introduction of Conor McManus in the second half that the Farney County were able to extract any joy from their forays forward.

Nonetheless, Kerry limited their hosts to just 0-14.

Peter Crowley, playing in his first intercounty match since the 2019 National League final, bolstered the backline, and their defence appears to have gained a real solidity ahead of the championship as a result.

Kerry are now in pole position for the Division 1 title

The boys are back in town

There was much debate in recent weeks about whether or not returning stars Conor Glass and Conor McKenna would have to bide their time before breaking into the Derry and Tyrone teams respectively.

But Rory Gallagher and Mickey Harte didn't wait long to test the former Aussie Rules stars at the top level.

McKenna was handed his first senior start for the Red Hands, scoring 1-2 in an impressive display against Donegal. The former Essendon Bomber was a physical and dynamic presence for Tyrone throughout, showing his hunger to get involved in the play with a thunderous shoulder on Michael Murphy.

Glass meanwhile was introduced as a second-half substitute for the Oak Leaf County, helping them to victory over Longford just a week after returning from Australia.

McKenna's return appears to have offset the blow of Cathal McShane's injury

Antrim hurling back in the big time

Former Tipperary goalkeeper Darren Gleeson has had a Midas touch in charge of the Saffrons, leading the Ulster county to league promotion in his maiden campaign at the helm.

Holding out for a 2-23 to 2-20 win over Kerry in Tullamore on Sunday, Antrim will now compete in Division 1 in 2021.

They can now look ahead to the Joe McDonagh Cup with real optimism, as they eye a route to the Croke Park decider.

4:09 Neil McManus told Sky Sports the Joe McDonagh Cup final being held as a double-header with the All-Ireland is a huge incentive for Antrim Neil McManus told Sky Sports the Joe McDonagh Cup final being held as a double-header with the All-Ireland is a huge incentive for Antrim

The potential of Antrim hurling is undoubted, and the county team has punched below their weight in recent years. Is Gleeson the man to bring the Saffrons back to the top table for a sustained period?

Antrim won the Division 2A final

It's good to be back

The return of intercounty GAA this weekend was a tonic, as Ireland braces itself for further coronavirus restrictions on Monday.

While the insignificance of sporting fixtures was laid bare in recent months, as they pale in comparison to public health, nonetheless the sense of normality which accompanies sitting down to watch an intercounty match was a welcome respite from the news cycle this past weekend.

It appears likely that the government is now set to allow the championships to commence next weekend, and the importance of games has never been clearer.

Credit must also go to the players; amateur stars taking a risk to play during a pandemic.

It is good to be back.

Watch Inside The Game every Wednesday evening on Sky Sports Mix. You can catch up on previous episodes on the Sky Sports YouTube channel.