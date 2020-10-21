Longford concede National League match to Cork, Down promoted

Padraic Davis' side will not be playing the fixture

Longford GAA have conceded this weekend's home National League meeting with Cork, ensuring Down are promoted to Division 2 before a ball is kicked this weekend.

The Leinster county have elected not to fulfil Sunday's fixture, with manage Padraic Davis having described it as a 'dead rubber' earlier this week.

The Rebels have already topped the table and sealed promotion.

Meanwhile, Longford had an outside chance of promotion. They would have needed to beat the Rebels convincingly, Down to lose to Louth, and Derry to overcome Offaly.

Therefore it means the Mourne County are now promoted, as the Oak Leaf County cannot overtake their Ulster rivals due to the head-to-head record.

Division 3 table Team P W D L +/- Pts Cork 7 7 0 0 42 14 Down 6 4 1 1 8 9 Derry 6 3 1 2 12 7 Longford 7 3 1 3 6 7 Tipperary 6 2 1 3 -6 5 Offaly 6 2 1 3 -7 5 Leitrim 6 1 1 4 -18 3 Louth 6 0 0 6 -37 0

Cork's next match is now the Munster Championship semi-final against Kerry.

Longford face Louth in the first round of Leinster.

Meanwhile, the GAA have confirmed that all minor and U20 intercounty competitions are paused until further notice, following clarification from the Department of Sport. The All-Ireland U20 Football Championship final between Galway and Dublin was set to take place this weekend.

