National League permutations: Promotion and relegation pictures explained

Kerry are in pole position to claim the Division 1 title

Ahead of the final round of fixtures in the National Football League this weekend, we take a look at what is on the line for each county.

Division 1

The title race

Kerry find themselves in pole position. Should Peter Keane's team overcome Donegal at home on Sunday, they will win the title. A draw would also be enough if Dublin fail to beat Galway.

The men from the capital can regain the crown should they beat Galway, and Kerry fail to win.

The Tribesmen need a win, and Donegal to pick up two points in Tralee.

If Donegal win, and Dublin vs Galway ends in a draw, Declan Bonner's charges would claim the title on points-difference, after a four-way tie at the top.

The relegation scrap

Meath are guaranteed to finish bottom, but from there it gets interesting.

Mayo face Tyrone in a match with major ramifications. A loss would relegate James Horan's side, a draw would be enough, if Meath were to beat Monaghan, while a victory would ensure their survival.

Tyrone would go down, if they lose and Monaghan get a draw or win against the Royals.

The Farney County only need a point to ensure their safety.

Despite last week's impressive win, Mayo still have work to do

Fixtures

Kerry vs Donegal

Galway vs Dublin

Monaghan vs Meath

Tyrone vs Mayo

Division 1 table Team P W D L +/- Pts Kerry 6 4 1 1 7 9 Dublin 6 3 2 1 8 8 Galway 6 4 0 2 7 8 Donegal 6 3 1 2 22 7 Tyrone 6 3 0 3 -18 6 Monaghan 6 2 1 3 -1 5 Mayo 6 2 1 3 0 5 Meath 6 0 0 6 -25 0

Division 2

The promotion race

Roscommon will be promoted, unless they lose to Cavan, Armagh beat Clare, Westmeath beat Kildare and there is a significant points-differential swing.

The Orchard County will go up to Division 1 with a win over the Banner. If Kieran McGeeney's charges draw, they would be relying on points difference, or possibly head to head. They cannot go up if they lose.

Westmeath will probably need to beat Kildare to have a chance, although they a draw could be enough if other results were to go their way.

Kildare, Cavan and Clare all need a win to give themselves a shot at promotion, but remarkably are also in danger of dropping down into the third tier.

The relegation scrap

Fermanagh are already relegated. Should Laois lose to the Erne County, they will finish seventh in the table.

However, if Mike Quirke's side pick up a win in Brewster Park, they can condemn one of the sides left on six points to relegation.

The Lilywhites are among the teams stuck in the middle of the bunch, and could still end up in Division 1, 2 or 3 next season

Fixtures

Cavan vs Roscommon

Clare vs Armagh

Kildare vs Westmeath

Fermanagh vs Laois

Division 2 table Team P W D L +/- Pts Roscommon 6 4 1 1 21 9 Armagh 6 3 1 2 22 7 Westmeath 6 3 1 2 2 7 Kildare 6 3 0 3 2 6 Cavan 6 3 0 3 -2 6 Clare 6 3 0 3 -4 6 Laois 6 2 1 3 -18 5 Fermanagh 6 1 0 5 -23 2

Division 3

The promotion race

It's all wrapped up in Division 3. Following Longford's concession of their match against Cork this weekend, the Rebels and Down are assured of promotion.

The relegation scrap

Louth are already relegated. Leitrim will join the Wee County in the basement tier next season should they fail to beat Tipperary.

If Terry Hyland's charges overcome the Premier, they will be level on points. In that scenario, should Offaly get a result against Down, Tipp would go down. But if the Faithful County were to lose, then it would be a three-way tie, decided on points difference.

Terry Hyland's charges need a victory

Fixtures

Louth vs Down

Leitrim vs Tipperary

Offaly vs Derry

Division 3 table Team P W D L +/- Pts Cork 7 7 0 0 42 14 Down 6 4 1 1 8 9 Derry 6 3 1 2 12 7 Longford 7 3 1 3 6 7 Tipperary 6 2 1 3 -6 5 Offaly 6 2 1 3 -7 5 Leitrim 6 1 1 4 -18 3 Louth 6 0 0 6 -37 0

Division 4

The promotion race

The winner of the meeting of Leinster neighbours Wicklow and Wexford will go up. Should it finish in a draw, the Garden County would be promoted due to their superior points-difference, with the Yellowbellies relying on Limerick to lose to Sligo.

A win for the Treaty would assure them of promotion. Meanwhile, Antrim need to beat Waterford, Limerick to lose, and for a winner to come from the Wicklow-Wexford match.

Division 4 table Team P W D L +/- Pts Wicklow 6 4 0 2 36 8 Wexford 6 4 0 2 19 8 Limerick 6 4 0 2 -2 8 Antrim 6 3 1 2 -4 7 Carlow 7 2 2 2 -4 6 Sligo 6 3 0 3 6 6 Waterford 6 1 1 3 -10 3 London 7 0 0 7 -41 0

Fixtures

Antrim vs Waterford

Wexford vs Wicklow

Sligo vs Limerick

