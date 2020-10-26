Conor McKenna impact, Tony Kelly class and Mayo positives: What we learned from the GAA weekend

Tony Kelly and Conor McKenna were two of the weekend's standout performers

Following the return of the Hurling Championship and conclusion of the National Football League, we take stock of what we learned from a frantic weekend of intercounty action.

McKenna continues to improve

Conor McKenna has been the story of the intercounty restart, starring for Tyrone after his return from Australia.

The Eglish man hit Mayo for 2-2, having scored 1-2 on his senior debut against Donegal last week.

The former Aussie Rules star seems to approach the game differently, and his movement is unpredictable for defenders. The manner in which he ghosted in behind the Mayo rear-guard for his first goal was a prime example.

The addition of the 24-year-old has bolstered the Tyrone attack, and adds a new dimension. Mickey Harte will be rueing the absence of Cathal McShane, but nonetheless will be pleased with the progression of his forward unit.

Darragh Canavan's league debut was another high point, as Tyrone recorded a morale-boosting win in Castlebar ahead of the Ulster Championship first round.

McKenna was a handful for the Mayo defence thorughout

Galway steady the ship

Galway did not win their 'dead rubber' meeting with Dublin, but Pádraic Joyce will be satisfied with how his side bounced back from their drubbing at the hands of Mayo.

The Tribesmen boss rang the changes, making eight switches in total, and it was a gamble that paid off as the Connacht outfit led the All-Ireland champions for three-quarters of the contest.

Bernard Power provided a solid platform from his kick-outs, Paul Conroy led the line powerfully, while the introduction of Shane Walsh was a huge relief for Galway supporters as the captain made his return from injury.

Gary Sice made his first appearance since ending his intercounty retirement, and the Corofin star will be eager to kick on in the coming weeks.

After their 15-point loss in Tuam last week, Joyce's charges have steadied the ship and can now look ahead to the Connacht Championship with renewed confidence.

Shane Walsh's return from injury was a welcome boost ahead of the championship

No need for Mayo to panic

Mayo have been relegated, and their 23-year stay in the top flight of the National League has come to an end.

But there ought to be no panic in the county, as preparations continue for the Connacht Championship. The drop to Division 2 is largely down to their poor form in January and February, rather than since the restart. Indeed, last week's win over Galway coupled with their one-point defeat at the hands of Tyrone leaves them in largely good stead for the winter championship.

The threat of Tommy Conroy up front has been a real bonus for James Horan.

Mayo arguably have a tougher path to the All-Ireland series than any top side, as they will likely have to go through Roscommon and Galway if they are to return to Croke Park.

Despite relegation, they are building nicely ahead of their opener against Leitrim.

Relegation is a set-back, but will not define Mayo's season

The Tony Kelly show

For large parts of Sunday's match, it looked like Tony Kelly was going to single-handedly defeat Limerick.

The 2013 Hurler of the Year put on a remarkable show of defiance, keeping the Banner in contention for three quarters of the match. Ultimately, his personal tally of 0-17, with 0-8 coming from play was not enough for Clare as the Treaty eventually overwhelmed their opponents to win by 10 points.

His ability to be in the right place at the right time was striking, popping up at the correct moments to provide a score. But ultimately, he found himself swimming against the tide and fighting a losing battle.

The full-time score should take nothing away from the Ballyea man's showing, which can sit beside Patrick Horgan vs Kilkenny in 2019, Seamus Callanan vs Galway in 2015 or Joe Cooney vs Cork in 1990 as one of the great individual performances on a losing side.

Kelly covered virtually every blade of grass in Semple Stadium

Dublin get the job done, but can they challenge the Cats?

Dublin exacted revenge somewhat comfortably on Saturday night, picking off scores to keep Laois at bay. The 1-16 tally from Donal Burke was a particular highlight for Mattie Kenny, as the young team were too strong for the O'Moore County.

Going forward, Cian Boland, Chris Crummey and Riain McBride contributed eye-catching performances, while Eamon Dillon scored 1-1 off the bench to make a strong case for a starting berth. At the back, Eoghan O'Donnell was commanding as ever, with Conor Burke impressing on debut.

But on the evidence of Saturday, the Sky Blues will need to improve further if they are to match Kilkenny on Saturday.

2:05 Dublin manager Mattie Kenny admitted his side were a rusty after their win over Laois Dublin manager Mattie Kenny admitted his side were a rusty after their win over Laois

Laois lacked a goal threat, and failed to punish opposition mistakes in the same way Kilkenny are capable of doing.

Brian Cody will have learned a great deal from Saturday night. Kilkenny will head to Croke Park as favourites, but it remains to be seen how great the benefit of having a competitive game under the belt will be for Dublin.

