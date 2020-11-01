Donegal knock Tyrone out, Mayo set up Roscommon showdown

Michael Langan of Donegal celebrates after scoring a first-half goal

A round-up of Sunday's Football Championship action, with matches taking place across all four provinces.

Donegal 1-13 Tyrone 1-11

There was a great deal of talk in recent weeks about how 'winter football' would impact the championship. We got our answer on Sunday afternoon. Played in dreadful conditions as Páirc Mhic Chumhaill in Ballybofey, Donegal vs Tyrone was a real war of attrition. The cross-field wind caused issues for both sides' shooting, while the rain slowed down the tempo.

It was the Red Hands who adapted better in the early stages. Darren McCurry, Mattie Donnelly and Conor McKenna were instrumental as they took a 0-5 to 0-1 lead into the first-half water-break.

However, the home side dominated the second quarter.

A long kick-out from Shaun Patton found Peadar Mogan, who played in Michael Langan. The St Michael's club man made no mistake, blasting it past Niall Morgan. Further points from Paul and Jamie Brennan, as well as Ciarán Thompson, helped them into a 1-5 to 0-6 lead at the break.

Kieran McGeary of Tyrone in action against Ciaran Thompson of Donegal

The conditions became an even more significant factor in the second half, and Tyrone were the ones restart stronger. Darragh Canavan announced himself on the senior championship scene with a well-taken point, and seconds later pounced for a goal.

The Errigal Ciaráin man capitalised on a handling error from Eoghan Bán Gallagher, and slid it into Patton's net.

But the Tír Chonaill men responded brightly, with four consecutive points to retake the lead. It was an advantage they would not relinquish, as Donegal gritted their teeth and fought their way over the line.

Mickey Harte's side failed to kick on from Canavan's 42nd-minute goal, scoring just two further points.

Tyrone are out of the championship. Donegal will face the winner of Armagh vs Derry in the Ulster Championship semi-final, a game that will be live and exclusive on Sky Sports.

Donegal: Shaun Patton; Stephen McMenamin, Neil McGee, Eoghan Bán Gallagher; Ryan McHugh, Paul Brennan (0-1), Peadar Mogan; Hugh McFadden, Caolan McGonigle; Ciarán Thompson (0-7 - 0-5 frees), Niall O'Donnell, Michael Langan (1-2); Jeaic McKelvey, Michael Murphy, Jamie Brennan (0-2).

Subs: Oisin Gallen (0-1)

Tyrone: Niall Morgan (0-1 - 0-1 45); Liam Rafferty, Ronan McNamee, Frank Burns (0-1); Tiernan McCann, Michael O'Neill, Michael McKernan; Brian Kennedy, Mattie Donnelly (0-1); Kieran McGeary, Conor McKenna (0-1 - 0-1 free), Conor Meyler; Darren McCurry (0-3 - 0-1 free), Peter Harte (0-1), Darragh Canavan (1-1).

Subs: Mark Bradley (0-2)

Leitrim 0-10 Mayo 2-15

Goals from Tommy Conroy and Cillian O'Connor either side of half-time helped Mayo set up a Connacht Championship semi-final against Roscommon, after a hard-fought win over Leitrim.

James Horan's side found themselves facing a real challenge, as the home team built a 0-4 to 0-0 lead in the early stages at Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada.

However, Mayo's class began to show as they slowly established a foothold to lead 1-6 to 0-6 at the break.

Ballintubber star O'Connor's three-pointer after the break put daylight between the teams, as Mayo finished strongly to secure a 11-point win.

Tommy Conroy scores Mayo's first goal

Tipperary 2-11 Clare 1-11

1-4 from Conor Sweeney saw Tipperary knock out Clare in the Munster Championship, as the Premier dug out a laboured win at Semple Stadium.

Sweeney found the net in the first half to help the home side to a 1-6 to 0-5 lead at the break. A Bill Maher goal then pushed Tipp further ahead. David Power's side held off a late Banner onslaught, as Gavin Cooney found the net to bring it back to three points.

Tipp will face Limerick in the Munster semi-final, after the Treaty beat Waterford on Saturday evening.

Gary Brennan of Clare in action against Conal Kennedy of Tipperary

Leinster Football Championship

Offaly, Longford and Wicklow all progressed to the Leinster Championship quarter-finals.

The Faithful County overcame Carlow, 3-14 to 0-20. An early Darren Gallagher goal helped Longford past Louth, 1-9 to 1-7. Meanwhile, Davy Burke's charges backed up last week's win over Wexford in the National League promotion decider.

Watch Inside The Game, our weekly GAA discussion show, every Wednesday evening on Sky Sports Mix.