Ladies football: Dublin, Galway, Kerry and Armagh pick up opening wins

Sinead Goldrick of Dublin gets by Evelyn McGinley of Donegal

TG4 All-Ireland Senior Champions Dublin began their quest for a fourth successive title with a victory over Donegal on Saturday evening, but they needed a late Sinead Aherne goal to be sure of the win.

The Sky Blues claimed a 2-13 to 2-10 victory at Kingspan Breffni but Donegal pushed them all the way after Geraldine McLaughlin's goal early in the second-half inspired a revival from Maxi Curran's side.

Noelle Healy's 11th minute goal had settled Dublin after a slow start, and with Jennifer Dunne inspirational at midfield they held a 1-7 to 1-2 half-time lead - despite Nicole Gordon's goal 12 minutes from the interval.

Five down at the break, Donegal closed to within one point on a couple of occasions, but when Aherne's shot spun into the net via the post Dublin had the lead they needed to hold on.

Dublin face Waterford in the second Group 3 game next Saturday, where a win for the champions will see them into the All-Ireland semi-final. Donegal can only hope for an upset there.

Dublin were pushed hard by the Ulster side

On Sunday afternoon, Kerry showed some brilliant form to claim a 5-14 to 0-13 win over Cavan in Group 1, a victory that set them up for a likely group decider against rivals Cork next weekend.

Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh and Síofra O'Shea scored two goals each for the Kingdom, who were dominant throughout and showed that their early season form in the Lidl NFL Division 2 has been maintained.

Kerry were 2-7 to 0-6 clear at half-time in Birr and continued to dominate as Ní Mhuircheartaigh and Andrea Murphy hit early goals after the break to end Cavan's hopes.

Elsewhere, last year's finalists Galway just about claimed an opening day victory as 2019 -intermediate winners Tipperary lost out by 1-15 to 1-14 at the Gaelic Grounds.

Aishling Moloney punched a late goal to give Tipperary hope in the final minutes, but in the end her 1-10 tally was not enough to pick up the win.

Six Tracey Leonard frees and Lucy Hannon's goal after 13 minutes helped Galway to a seven-point half-time lead, but a powerful comeback from Tipp, led by Moloney and Orla O'Dwyer in particular, just fell short.

In Friday evening's game, Armagh were very impressive 6-16 to 3-13 winners over Tyrone at Kingspan Breffni. Aoife McCoy scored three goals for Armagh, who welcomed classy forward Aimee Mackin back to championship action following a long injury lay-off.

Mackin helped herself to 1-6 in a brilliant performance, while Kelly Mallon and Caroline O'Halon also found the net for the victors.

Tyrone had Niamh O'Neill and Chloe McCaffrey on song, but they must beat Mayo next Saturday to have any hopes of reaching the last four.

Niamh Hughes of Tyrone races by Grace Ferguson of Armagh

Results

TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship

Armagh 6-16 Tyrone 3-13

Galway 1-15 Tipperary 1-14

Donegal 2-10 Dublin 2-13

Cavan 0-13 Kerry 5-14

TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate Championship

Wexford 3-10 Offaly 1-8

Longford 2-6 Westmeath 9-9

Down 1-6 Meath 0-11

Clare 1-12 Kildare 2-11

Laois 5-8 Sligo 1-4

TG4 All-Ireland Junior Championship

Fermanagh 1-2 Wicklow 0-9

Antrim 1-5 Limerick 2-8