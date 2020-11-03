Sligo GAA confirm positive coronavirus tests ahead of Connacht Championship semi-final against Galway

Sligo GAA have confirmed that there have been a number of positive coronavirus tests in their squad.

This comes just days ahead of their Connacht Championship semi-final against Galway on Saturday afternoon.

"Sligo GAA wish to confirm that a number of members of the Sligo football panel have unfortunately returned a positive Covid-19 test," read a statement.

"The players in question are currently in isolation and following HSE guideline as are a number of close contacts.

"The players are doing well. A number of the squad are currently awaiting further test results.

"Sligo GAA are currently liaising with GAA officials at Croke Park and Connacht GAA."

It remains to be seen if the GAA and Connacht Council will elect to postpone the fixture, or indeed if they find room to do so. Should the Yeats County be unable to field a team, they may be forced to concede the fixture.

