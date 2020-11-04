Sligo concede Connacht Championship match against Galway

Paul Taylor's teams will not take part in this year's championship

The Sligo senior footballers have withdrawn from Saturday’s Connacht Championship semi-final against Galway.

The Yeats County have seen a number of their players test positive for coronavirus, and with several more considered close contacts, they were left with no option but to forfeit on the trip to Salthill.

This means the Tribesmen are straight through to the provincial decider, where they will face the winner of Roscommon vs Mayo.

"Sligo GAA have taken the tough decision to withdraw from this weekend's Connacht SFC semi-final versus Galway," read a statement late on Tuesday night.

"Paul Taylor and his management team along with the panel of 32 players have been working together since September. Due to the unforeseen circumstances of players testing positive for Covid-19 and other players deemed as close contacts, makes it impossible for Sligo to fulfil the fixture.

"The county board executive along with the players and management are extremely upset at having to make this decision. The players themselves are hugely disappointed at not having the option of a re-fixture and feel the outcome has been forced on them, whilst understanding that in these unusual times it is not possible to take part this coming weekend.

"All affected by Covid-19 findings are following the requisite HSE guidelines and we are glad to report doing well at this time.

"Sligo GAA have informed GAA officials at Croke Park and Connacht GAA of this regrettable but correct decision."

Sligo become the first county in either Gaelic football or hurling to concede a championship fixture. The GAA have said there is no room to postpone matches until the All-Ireland semi-final stage.

