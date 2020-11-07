Tipperary through to Munster final after Limerick win; Cavan march past Antrim

Michael Quinlivan and Tipp are through to the Munster decider

A round-up of Saturday's football action from the Munster and Ulster Championships as Galway were handed a bye after Sligo conceded due to coronavirus issues.

Limerick 2-11 Tipperary 1-15 (AET)

Tipperary recovered from a seven-point deficit to overcome Limerick after extra-time to reach the Munster final.

For long periods, Limerick looked to be on their way through to their first provincial decider since 2010, seeking an upset win over Tipp for the second consecutive year, after a strong first-half showing.

Goals from Sean McSweeney and Cillian Fahy helped them to a 2-6 to 0-5 lead at the break.

Cillian Fahy after scoring his goal

However, David Power's charges were rejuvenated upon the restart. Jack Kennedy, Conor Sweeney, Kevin Fahey and Liam Boland all contributed as they scored six consecutive points.

The Treaty were in bad need of a response as Tipp had all the momentum, but the 2016 All-Ireland semi-finalists then struck for a goal through Liam Casey.

It was a setback for Limerick, but one which acted as a shot in the arm. They recovered, and dug deep to take a 2-9 to 1-11 lead. But Sweeney stepped up to send a free from the side-line over the bar and force extra-time.

It went right down to the wire in extra-time, but eventually substitute Brian Fox popped up at the death with a late, late winner.

Cavan 0-13 Antrim 0-9

Cavan remain on course to reach a provincial decider for the second year in succession, after a four-point home win over Antrim.

The Saffrons were looking good at the break, leading 0-6 and 0-5 and Killian Brady had been shown a black card just before the half-time whistle.

Padraig Faulkner of Cavan in action against Colm Duffin of Antrim

Cavan overcame a half-time deficit in last week's shock win over Monaghan, and were looking to do the same again. Mickey Graham turned to man-of-the-match in Clones, Thomas Galligan, to once again inspire a strong second-half display.

And the Breffni County fought their way back into the lead, with points from Killian Clarke and Gearoid McKiernan giving them the advantage.

It was a lead they did not relinquish, and the Breffni County are through to the Ulster semi-final where they will face Down or Fermanagh.