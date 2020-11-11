Seamus Coleman reveals his favourite Donegal player and his preferred position in GAA

Hailing from Killybegs, Co Donegal, Everton and Ireland captain Seamus Coleman has a rich Gaelic football tradition.

His county are hunting a third Sam Maguire Cup triumph, and will look to take the next step on their path against Armagh on Saturday, a game you can watch live on Sky Sports.

The Donegal footballers are never far from his mind when they are in championship action

Indeed, if his professional soccer career had not worked out, the 32-year-old may well have been a decorated intercounty footballer.

"Number 6, half-back was my bread and butter," he explained on Inside The Game.

"I really, really enjoyed it. I loved the defending side of being a centre-half back, and getting forward when I can. I'd always be disappointed if I didn't chip in with a couple of points at least. But centre-half back.

"There's a few boys on the Donegal team who can't remember me playing Gaelic, so they might think I'd no chance!"

And who is his all-time favourite player to line out for Tír Chonaill?

"I suppose you always have to stay local. Thankfully, my time growing up we had the Killybegs boys who won the All-Ireland [in 1992]," he smiled.

"Manus Boyle, Barry McGowan was brilliant as well, John 'Razda' [Cunningham], all the Killybegs boys were fantastic. But I suppose Barry McGowan was a classy player. Being a defender, he would have been one I would have looked up to growing up."

Donegal and Killybegs footballer Barry McGowan was someone Coleman idolised growing up

Coleman is well acquainted with the star of the current crop, having done a job marking Michael Murphy in an underage game.

"I did mark him, at some county trials game or something. I did mark him back in the day," he explained. "I'm sure it wouldn't be as straightforward now!

Michael Murphy is looking to lead Donegal to further silverware this season

"But listen, Michael is an unbelievable ambassador for Donegal. Any interview I read, his commitment for the game is incredible. He's been unbelievable for Donegal, and a really nice man as well. So we're very lucky to have him in Donegal. What a top, top Gaelic footballer he's been over the years."

