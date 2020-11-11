Seamus Coleman reveals his favourite Donegal player and his preferred position in GAA
Speaking on Inside The Game, airing on Sky Sports Mix at 9pm Wednesday, Seamus Coleman picks his favourite ever Donegal Gaelic footballer, and reveals what position he would be playing were he lining out for Declan Bonner's side!
Last Updated: 11/11/20 12:10pm
Hailing from Killybegs, Co Donegal, Everton and Ireland captain Seamus Coleman has a rich Gaelic football tradition.
His county are hunting a third Sam Maguire Cup triumph, and will look to take the next step on their path against Armagh on Saturday, a game you can watch live on Sky Sports.
The Donegal footballers are never far from his mind when they are in championship action
✈️From Copenhagen to Cavan!— Sky Sports GAA (@SkySportsGAA) June 8, 2019
Ireland soccer captain Seamus Coleman is in Kingspan Breffni to cheer on his native Donegal in the Ulster semi-final!⚽️ pic.twitter.com/eekYrV1Q9O
Indeed, if his professional soccer career had not worked out, the 32-year-old may well have been a decorated intercounty footballer.
"Number 6, half-back was my bread and butter," he explained on Inside The Game.
"I really, really enjoyed it. I loved the defending side of being a centre-half back, and getting forward when I can. I'd always be disappointed if I didn't chip in with a couple of points at least. But centre-half back.
"There's a few boys on the Donegal team who can't remember me playing Gaelic, so they might think I'd no chance!"
And who is his all-time favourite player to line out for Tír Chonaill?
"I suppose you always have to stay local. Thankfully, my time growing up we had the Killybegs boys who won the All-Ireland [in 1992]," he smiled.
"Manus Boyle, Barry McGowan was brilliant as well, John 'Razda' [Cunningham], all the Killybegs boys were fantastic. But I suppose Barry McGowan was a classy player. Being a defender, he would have been one I would have looked up to growing up."
Coleman is well acquainted with the star of the current crop, having done a job marking Michael Murphy in an underage game.
"I did mark him, at some county trials game or something. I did mark him back in the day," he explained. "I'm sure it wouldn't be as straightforward now!
"But listen, Michael is an unbelievable ambassador for Donegal. Any interview I read, his commitment for the game is incredible. He's been unbelievable for Donegal, and a really nice man as well. So we're very lucky to have him in Donegal. What a top, top Gaelic footballer he's been over the years."
Watch the full interview with Seamus Coleman on Inside The Game at 9pm Wednesday on Sky Sports Mix!