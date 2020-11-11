Paddy McBrearty to be fit for Donegal's Ulster semi-final against Armagh

McBrearty is a key member of the Donegal attack

Paddy McBrearty is fit and available for selection ahead of Donegal's Ulster Championship semi-final against Armagh.

The Kilcar club man has yet to feature for Declan Bonner's charges since the intercounty restart due to a quad injury, but he is in line for a return in Kingspan Breffni Park on Saturday afternoon.

McBrearty was on the line during the quarter-final win over Tyrone in Ballybofey

McBrearty's return significantly bolsters the Tír Chonaill attack, as they chase a third consecutive provincial title.

Meanwhile, Paddy McGrath has been ruled out of the showdown with the Orchard County. The experienced defender has encountered a soft tissue problem and will not be fit in time for Saturday.

After eliminating Tyrone in the previous round, Donegal will be hopeful of progressing from the province and setting up an All-Ireland semi-final showdown with the Leinster champions. If they are to do so, they will be facing into a hectic schedule with matches on three consecutive weekends.

Watch Donegal vs Armagh live on Sky Sports Mix from 12:15pm Saturday.