Mickey Harte's future as Tyrone manager in doubt

Mickey Harte has been in charge of Tyrone since 2003

Mickey Harte's 18-year stint at the helm of the Tyrone footballers could be set to come to an end.

Uncertainty surrounds Harte's future in charge, in the wake of the Ulster Championship defeat to Donegal two weeks ago.

Harte's three-year term, which was announced in late 2017, has now expired. It is unclear if he will seek another year in charge, or if indeed such a request would be granted.

Feargal Logan, the manager of Tyrone's U21 All-Ireland victory in 2015, is believed to be among the front-runners to replace Harte.

Feargal Logan worked with many of the current senior crop as U21 manager

Harte guided the Red Hands to unprecedented success, winning the county's first All-Ireland title in 2003, and following it up with further Sam Maguire Cup successes in 2005 and 2008.

Although Tyrone remained competitive in the interim, winning Ulster titles in 2009, 2010, 2016 and 2017, as well as reaching the 2018 All-Ireland final, the biggest prize of all eluded them.

Harte brought the county to new heights

There is huge talent bursting through the ranks in the county. Conor McKenna's return from Australia along with the emergence of Darragh Canavan and the rise of Cathal McShane leaves a great deal of hope for the coming years.

Should Harte's reign come to an end, it would make Clare boss Colm Collins the longest-serving current intercounty football manager.

