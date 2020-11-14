Donegal vs Armagh : Tir Chonaill flex muscle in statement win

Peadar Mogan celebrates his goal alongside Ryan McHugh

Donegal are through to the Ulster final after a dominant 1-22 to 0-13 victory over Armagh at Kingspan Breffni Park.

Statements don't come much more impressive than that. After Monaghan and Kerry suffered shock championship exits in recent weeks, Donegal had to negotiate a potential banana skin against an Armagh team coming off the back of promotion to Division 1.

The Orchard County have been making steady progress under Kieran McGeeney, but they ran into a rampant Tír Chonaill performance and had no answer.

Donegal showed their intent right from the off, with Michael Langan storming forward from throw-in and pointing within seconds.

Armagh did manage to settle, and steadied the ship with successive points from Rian O'Neill frees to level it after 10 minutes.

However, from there, the reigning Ulster champions flexed their muscle. They dominated the kick-outs, suffocating their opponents and scored eight points without reply.

Interestingly, Declan Bonner's side showed a real appetite to utilise the attacking mark in a manner in which we have not seen from any other top-tier side so far in the championship. Michael Murphy was a frequent target for long balls, as Caolan McGonigle, Hugh McFadden and Niall O'Donnell all scored points from marks. The weapon was deadly throughout.

Although Murphy failed to claim a mark himself, the direct approach was working a treat. And after O'Neill stopped a 23-minute drought for Armagh with another pointed free, Donegal struck for a goal.

A high ball was sent down on the Glenswilly man, who broke it for Peadar Mogan. The flying half-back turned on the burners, racing in from the right and burying it past Blaine Hughes.

Langan and Ryan McHugh tagged on extra points to establish a 1-12 to 0-3 lead at the break.

0:16 Peadar Mogan burst in from the right, and buried it with his left foot for the goal just before half-time Peadar Mogan burst in from the right, and buried it with his left foot for the goal just before half-time

The game was all but over by half-time. Although Kieran McGeeney's charges steadied the ship, they were left with far too much to do.

Bonner utilised his bench effectively, with Oisin Gallen and the returning Paddy McBrearty making a real impact. Mogan and Langan showed no signs of fatigue with powerful displays, as Donegal saw out the victory in style.

The only setbacks from a Donegal perspective were injuries to Stephen McMenamin and Hugh McFadden.

Declan Bonner's side are through to an Ulster final against Cavan or Down, as they bid for a third successive Anglo-Celt Cup, and that will be the squad's full focus.

But talk over the coming weeks all around the country will be about a potential All-Ireland semi-final showdown with Dublin. And on Saturday's evidence, Donegal are fully equipped to really challenge the reigning champs.

Eoghan Bán Gallagher of Donegal in action against Stefan Campbell of Armagh

Referee: David Coldrick (Meath)

Donegal: Shaun Patton; Stephen McMenamin, Neill McGee, Eoghan Bán Gallagher (0-1); Ryan McHugh (0-2), Paul Brennan, Peadar Mogan (1-2); Hugh McFadden (0-1 - 0-1 mark), Caolan McGonigle (0-2 - 0-1 mark); Ciarán Thompson (0-2 - 0-1 free), Niall O'Donnell (0-2 - 0-1 mark), Michael Langan (0-3); Eoin McHugh, Michael Murphy (0-2 - 0-2 frees), Jamie Brennan (0-2).

Subs: Jeaic McKelvey for Stephen McMenamin (5th minute), Andrew McClean (0-1) for Paul Brennan (44th minute), Paddy McBrearty (0-1) for Jamie Brennan (50th minute), Jason McGee for Hugh McFadden (51st minute), Oisin Gallen (0-1) for Eoin McHugh (57th minute).

Armagh: Blaine Hughes; Paddy Burns, Ryan Kennedy, James Morgan; Conor O'Neill, Aidan Forker, Mark Shields; Oisin O'Neill (0-1), Stephen Sheridan; Rory Grugan, Greg McCabe, Stefan Campbell; Jamie Clarke (0-2), Rian O'Neill (0-7 - 0-6 frees, 0-1 45), Jarlath Óg Burns.

Subs: Niall Grimley (0-1 - 0-1 mark) for Stephen Sheridan (30th minute), Jemar Hall for Jarlath Óg Burns (half-time), Andrew Murnin for Conor O'Neill (half-time), Cathal McKenna for Andrew Murnin (47th minute), Conor Turbitt (0-2 - 0-1 mark) for Rory Grugan (51st minute)