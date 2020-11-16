Mickey Harte leaves owing Tyrone absolutely nothing, says Peter Canavan

9:52 Kieran Donaghy, Jim McGuinness and Peter Canavan discuss Harte's departure Kieran Donaghy, Jim McGuinness and Peter Canavan discuss Harte's departure

Peter Canavan has paid tribute to Mickey Harte, following his Errigal Ciarán club-mate's departure as manager of Tyrone.

Harte revealed his decision to step away from the role on Friday night, after his latest three-year term had expired.

"There was shock in a lot of quarters," said Tyrone legend Peter Canavan.

"I suppose a lot of people felt this day was going to come at some stage. But a lot weren't ready for it when the news actually did come. Mickey Harte leaves owing Tyrone football absolutely nothing.

"When he came in, we had never won an All-Ireland. I was on the Tyrone senior panel for 13 years, trying to get my hands on the Sam Maguire. Mickey Harte arrives on the scene, and I arrive three years later with two All-Irelands."

And Harte's decision brought with it mixed emotions for Canavan.

"There are two sides to it," he said.

"There's Mickey Harte the football manager. And I'm a bit disappointed he didn't leave with what he really wanted. He believed in this team that he had. He felt they were good enough to go on and get their hands on another Sam Maguire. So for his sake and the effort and the drive, for what's put into it, he certainly deserved that. So from that side of things, I'm disappointed.

Harte led the Red Hands to unprecedented heights during the 2000s

"But for the other side of it, Mickey Harte the person. I'm not saying I'm delighted. I'm relieved that he has gotten out of Tyrone management in good health, and in good spirit, knowing that he has given everything that he can possibly give to Tyrone football. I've known him a long time, and I think that's important. He taught me when I was in first year in St Ciarán's Ballygawley, there's obvious club connections as well.

"Three things that were so important to him were faith, family and football. 40 years on, that hasn't changed.

"Through winning the greatest competition that you can in our game. From the highest of the highs to the lowest of the lows, and he has been through a lot of tragedy as well, he hasn't changed. He has remained humble, he has remained loyal."

There wasn't a moment that a day would go by when you were managing Donegal that you weren't thinking about Mickey Harte and Tyrone. Because if you weren't in that mindset, you weren't going to beat them. Jim McGuinness faced Harte's Tyrone as Donegal manager

Tributes began to flow in after the news broke.

This man gave me the opportunity to fulfil my childhood dream of pulling on the White & Red at the highest level! His continued belief in myself over the past 5 years has not only improved me as a footballer but as a person also. I will be forever thankful Mickey 🤝🇵🇱 #legend pic.twitter.com/EqnSiKNYNb — CATHAL MCSHANE (@CathalMcShane1) November 14, 2020

After losing to Sligo in 02, lifting Sam seemed further away than ever for Tyrone. Winning 3 All Ireland’s in the 6 years that followed was never something we ever dreamed of. I’ll be forever indebted to Mickey for giving me the opportunity to, not fulfill, but exceed my dreams.. — Philip Jordan (@PhilipJordan7) November 13, 2020

"In the world of social media, there's a lot of self-publicists out there, blowing about what they do for people all over the world," Canavan continued.

"I can assure you, you'll never hear tell of Mickey Harte on the things that he has done, the solace he has provided for so many families, because he's been through so much tragedy himself with our own players, with his own family. And he continues to do that on a regular basis. I say that for countless individuals and countless families that he has provided support for. I hope that he really enjoys his retirement, and he certainly deserves it."

Canavan not interested in taking the reins

Now as the dust settles, focus now turns to potential successors.

"I have no interest," Canavan clarified.

"I have family involvement in the squad at the minute. And I think to manage, or be involved with management where you have family involved, it impairs judgement. Be it too lenient or too heavy on them, it doesn't rest easy on me.

"The Tyrone minors were about to field a team [this year], I would have had a son and three nephews playing on that team. I'd like to think in a few years a few of them would be stepping up or trying to make the [senior] grade.

Canavan has previously worked in intercounty management as Fermanagh boss

"Regarding moving forward, I think there's some good candidates in Tyrone. Feargal Logan has already put up his hand and made it clear, he was over the U21s when they won the All-Ireland a few years ago, and he's very keen to get working with those players.

"Whoever takes over, we've got to give them our full support. I hope the county does. And I hope whoever is in charge can be the master of motivation that Mickey Harte was."

