Donegal's Stephen McMenamin 'very doubtful' for Ulster final
Donegal are aiming for a third Ulster title for the first time in their history, as they face Cavan on Sunday in the Athletic Grounds. Should Tir Chonaill retain the Anglo-Celt Cup, they will face the Leinster winners in an All-Ireland semi-final
Donegal look set to be without Stephen McMenamin for Sunday's Ulster final, after the defender was forced ashore during Saturday's win over Armagh.
The corner-back's hamstring injury was the one negative from an otherwise impressive afternoon at Breffni Park, as the reigning provincial champions underlined their All-Ireland credentials.
"It's looking very doubtful for Stephen," manager Declan Bonner said on Monday.
"We'll give him a real opportunity but at this current time, we haven't got him back onto the pitch yet. But it would be probably less than 50-50."
Meanwhile, there is better news with no major concern around Hugh McFadden, and Paddy McGrath is set to return.
"Paddy will get back on the pitch tomorrow night, so fingers crossed that he comes through the week now," said Bonner.
"I think Hughie will be OK. Stephen is probably our main concern."
The Donegal management are just hoping that everyone remains fit, having suffered numerous fitness setbacks in the Super 8s over the last two years.
"It's part and parcel of football. Injuries do happen," Bonner noted. "But we're keeping the fingers crossed that we're getting the lads through this week, and really looking forward to the match on Sunday against Cavan."
