Mickey Harte appointed Louth senior football manager

Mickey Harte was not out of management for long

Louth GAA have confirmed former Tyrone manager Mickey Harte will take charge of their senior footballers for three years.

The Errigal Ciarán man recently parted ways with the Red Hands after 18 seasons, during which he led the county to three All-Ireland titles.

Harte will be joined with his right-hand man Gavin Devlin, with whom he worked in Tyrone.

The duo will also oversee the county's U20 team.

"We would like to give Mickey and Gavin a very warm welcome to Louth and we look forward to working closely with them over the next three years," read a statement.

The announcement comes just 10 days after Harte's departure as manager of Tyrone. He will take charge of the Leinster side, as they look for promotion from Division 4 in the new year.

In the wake of his departure from Tyrone, torrents of praise flowed in for his managerial acumen.

"There wasn't a moment that a day would go by when you were managing Donegal that you weren't thinking about Mickey Harte and Tyrone," said Jim McGuinness last week. "Because if you weren't in that mindset, you weren't going to beat them!"

The shock announcement comes after Wayne Kierans parted ways with the Wee County earlier this month.

Kierans was not offered another term, after a disappointing 2020 season which saw the team relegated from Division 3 and suffering a Leinster Championship defeat to Longford.

