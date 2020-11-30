Kildare duo Keith Cribbin and Tommy Moolick announce retirement

Cribbin soldiered in the county colours for over a decade

Kildare duo Keith Cribbin and Tommy Moolick have announced their intercounty retirements.

The pair have been long-time servants for the Lilywhites, but will not continue into 2021 with Jack O'Connor's charges.

Cribbin made his intercounty debut in 2008, and the Johnstownbridge man was central to the county's biggest days over those 13 seasons.

Meanwhile, Leixlip man Moolick calls time on his intercounty career, having captained the county to the U21 Leinster title in 2013, and represented the senior side since 2011.

Kildare GAA would like to send our best wishes to Tommy Moolick on his retirement from Inter County Football.



Kildare's 2020 campaign came to an end with defeat to Meath in the Leinster semi-final. They will meet the Royals again in the National League in the new year, with the neighbours both in Division 2.

