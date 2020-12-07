Footballer of the Year 2020: Main contenders as Dublin and Mayo battle for Sam Maguire Cup

Brian Fenton and Cillian O'Connor are among the frontrunners

After a season of upsets, Dublin and Mayo asserted their dominance on the penultimate weekend of the All-Ireland Football Championship to set up a mouth-watering decider.

The big question right now is who will claim the Sam Maguire Cup on this most unusual of years.

But when the action is wrapped, conversation turns to the awards season, as Gaelic football fans ponder the standout performer across the championship.

With 70 minutes left in the campaign, we compile a list of the contenders to be named Footballer of the Year.

Brian Fenton (Dublin)

The midfielder put in another masterclass on Saturday evening, delivering a man of the match performance to propel the Dubs to another decider. The Raheny club man kicked 0-4, and commanded 31 possessions in a dominant display.

He has put in a string of outstanding showings throughout Dublin's procession to the decider, acting as a totemic figure in the middle of the park.

There are not many superlatives left unused about the 27-year-old, who appears to still be improving.

If he maintains his high standards, and extends his record of never losing a championship game, he could be in line to be named Footballer of the Year for just the second time in his career. In the process, he would join Trevor Giles in an exclusive club of multiple-time winners of the award under its current guise.

1:55 Brian Fenton says this year has been special Brian Fenton says this year has been special

Cillian O'Connor (Mayo)

The Ballintubber sharp-shooter scored 4-9, 4-3 of which came from play. That haul becomes a new record total in championship football.

The Mayo marksman scored 1-22 during the Connacht Championship, including 1-7 from open play.

At 28, O'Connor has already amassed an all-time championship scoring tally that might remain as a record for decades. But Sunday's performance was as impressive an individual showing as he has contributed in the green and red jersey.

If Mayo are to end their 69-year wait for All-Ireland glory this year, O'Connor will have played a crucial part, and will be considered for the top individual award.

2:27 Cillian O'Connor scored four goals against Tipp Cillian O'Connor scored four goals against Tipp

Ciarán Kilkenny (Dublin)

Peter Canavan wrote last week that the Castleknock club man is playing the best football of his life this year.

Kilkenny is enjoying the added attacking responsibility he is being afforded under Dessie Farrell.

The three-time All-Star was deployed in a variety of roles by Jim Gavin, but is now thriving with a more advanced assignment.

Man of the match against Westmeath with 0-5 from play, he followed it up with tallies of 1-4, 0-4 and 0-4 against Laois, Meath and Cavan respectively.

If he provides a similar contribution in the final, he will have made a strong case.

Ciarán Kilkenny is bearing more of the scoring burden

Paddy Durcan (Mayo)

The flying wing-back has brought his game to new heights this season.

A reigning All-Star, he has been key to James Horan's plan, as his bursting runs have punched holes in opposition defences.

Although point-scoring is not his primary brief, the Castlebar Mitchels man has chipped in with 0-4 along the way. Granted, he missed two chances in the first half against Tipperary, but his ferocity in the tackle and willingness to battle for possession sees him heavily tipped for an All-Star before a ball is kicked in the final.

If December 19 is Mayo's day, Durcan will be in the mix for the top award.

Paddy Durcan has been leaving opposition players for dead all season

Dean Rock (Dublin)

The Ballymun club man's offerings from play are often under-appreciated due to his free-taking ability. But away from placed balls, the Ballymun man has been a real threat throughout this campaign.

When Dublin have the opposition pinned back, players often look to find their prime shooter to take on the point attempt, and Rock was on hand to kick four from play against the Breffni County.

Remarkably, he has only won two All-Star awards in his career to date. But the county's all-time top scorer could change that with a big contribution in the decider.

He likely trails team-mates Fenton and Kilkenny right now in the Footballer of the Year race, but All-Ireland final performances are big factors in the discussion.

Dean Rock needs a big final to be considered

Con O'Callaghan (Dublin)

The 2017 Young Footballer of the Year was nominated for the senior prize last year, and many considered the Cuala club man unlucky to miss out to Stephen Cluxton, after a stellar showing throughout the season.

This season, he has not quite hit those standards, kicking 0-8 en route to the final. However, he has added more to team-play this season, rather than acting as an out-and-out poacher.

But that threat remains when he stays inside. If he does similar damage to Mayo as he managed in last year's All-Ireland semi-final, he might not be far away.

Con O'Callaghan remains a handful for defenders

Conor Sweeney (Tipperary)

The Ballyporeen man bowed out with his head held high, kicking 1-9 against Mayo, almost single-handedly taking the fight to the Connacht champions.

The Premier captain played a starring role right throughout Tipp's odyssey to the All-Ireland semi-final, landing an outrageous side-line free against Limerick to force extra-time in the Munster semi-final. He then kicked 0-7 against Cork in the Munster decider, before the strong showing at Croke Park.

The 30-year-old will rue his shot that was straight at David Clarke in the first half on Sunday, but he put in an immense shift over the course of the campaign.

It was a year to remember for Tipp's top forward

He is likely to win a first All-Star award, but is an outsider for the top gong. He would need the names listed above to misfire in the decider, if he is to enter the conversation.

Make sure to tune into our GAA discussion show, Inside The Game, every Wednesday evening on Sky Sports Mix.