David Gough: Wearing Rainbow Laces could prove to be pivotal day for LGBT+ athletes within GAA

Referee David Gough says he hopes his statement of wearing Rainbow Laces during last Sunday's All-Ireland semi-final can be looked back upon as a landmark moment for the association.

The Meath native was joined by players from both Mayo and Tipperary in supporting the Stonewall campaign for LGBT inclusion in sport at Croke Park.

"I hope that in five years' time, we look back at this day and say it was a pivotal day in changing the mindset of LGBT+ athletes within the GAA," Gough explained to Sky Sports, ahead of throw-in on Sunday.

"What we're saying today is the GAA is somewhere where we all belong, and we want to make a safe space and environment for everyone to be involved in the playing of our national games.

"The Rainbow Laces campaign is run by Stonewall UK, and for the past number of years, they have been running the campaign with rugby union, darts and the Premier League.

"But unfortunately in Ireland with the GAA season, we've never had intercounty games during the month of December. So we're very fortunate this year to have the opportunity to show our support for the Rainbow Laces campaign this year in the GAA."

A sign of progress

It was a landmark moment for Gough and indeed the association. Five years ago, he was discouraged from wearing a rainbow wristband while refereeing a National League game between Tyrone and Dublin.

"The association has really come on since 2015," he commented.

"We only have to look at Walking With Pride last year in 2019, and the Gender and Diversity Work Group which was set up inside the organisation, as well as a Diversity and Inclusion Officer now working full-time in Croke Park.

"So the association has travelled on a very quick journey over the last five years, to make diversity and inclusion one of its main focal points in its development."

Creating a more welcoming environment

Gough struggled with his own worries before coming out when he was younger, but feels such a statement will help others that are involved in Gaelic games, who are going through a similar ordeal.

"That is the crux of today's statement; to show support for young LGBT+ athletes within the association, so that they never have to face what I faced; those irrational fears that I had many years ago. It's to show that support, and that the GAA is somewhere where they can all belong," he noted.

"There weren't many openly gay male athletes in worldwide sport, never mind the GAA, for me to look up to as role models when I was on my own personal journey. And it's a difficult journey to go on when you don't have those role models.

"Sometimes I think that those who are unsure of what sort of reception they are going to get if they do come out probably get their information, or seek their information from the wrong people.

"We just have not had enough role models and enough support from our own association yet. But that is changing. And I'm hopeful over the next 10 years that we will see more and more LGBT+ athletes in the association."

When he eventually decided the time was right for him to come out publicly, Gough was thrilled with the reception, which put his fears to bed.

"I was overwhelmed with the support that I got from my teammates in Slane, from the committee in Slane GFC, from my family, and from the wider GAA community," he said.

"The morning after wearing the wristband, I got so many messages supporting the stance I was trying to make at the time. And since then, there has never been any issue of homophobia on the pitch that I've had to deal with. And the players and managers respect me for who I am and what I do. And I'm glad to say that within the association, I'm seen as 'David Gough the referee', not 'the gay referee'."

