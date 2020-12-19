Galway 1-11 Dublin 0-13: Tribesmen claim U20 crown

Tomo Culhane led the line for the Tribesmen

Galway are U20 All-Ireland champions, holding off a strong Dublin second-half comeback to come through as 1-11 to 0-13 winners.

In a campaign which started last February for the Connacht side, Galway lasted the course to claim national honours. It began with a penalty shootout win over Mayo, before wins over Leitrim, Roscommon and Kerry helped them to the decider.

Tomo Culhane was the star of the show, kicking 1-6 as Galway enjoyed a triumph which will act as a major boost for football in the county as a whole ahead of 2021.

Jonathan McGrath of Galway moves by Brian O'Leary of Dublin

The Tribesmen enjoyed a bright start with Tomo Culhane lively from the off. They had a golden opportunity to put early daylight between the sides, when Ryan Monahan found his way one-on-one with the goalkeeper. The Galway forward attempted to round the on-rushing Josh O'Neill, but lost his footing at the crucial moment and the chance was gone.

Nonetheless, the Connacht champs battled on, and built a three-point lead at the break, thanks to accurate shooting from Culhane and Matthew Tierney. The westerners were well set, as they troubled the Dublin kick-outs, and kept capital danger-man Ciarán Archer relatively quiet.

Jack Kirrane of Galway in action against Mark O'Leary of Dublin

The Salthill-Knocknacarra marksman continued his impressive scoring after the break, kicking the first point of the second-half.

The Dubs responded through Brian O'Leary, but Galway then struck for a goal. They worked their way up the field with a counter-attack, before the ball was passed into Culhane. The deadly full-forward made no mistake, finding room to slide it into the net and put six points between the sides.

Nonetheless, the Dubs dug deep and stayed in touch, as Adam Fearon, Brian O'Leary and Mark Lavin kept the scoreboard ticking over to make it a three-point game once more.

Lorcan O'Dell and Lavin then pulled it back to one, with three minutes remaining, and the Leinster winners had all the momentum.

But that was as good as it got for the Sky Blues, as Tierney kept the Dublin tide at bay with a long-range free.

Fearon did pull it back to a single-point margin once more, but Galway had the composure to hold out for victory.

Dublin: Josh O'Neill; Conor Tyrrell, Adam Rafter, Josh Bannon; Rory Dwyer, Adam Waddick, Lee Gannon (0-1); Adam Fearon (0-2), Mark O'Leary; Mark Lavin (0-4, 0-1f), Lorcan O'Dell (0-2), Seán Lowry; Ciarán Archer (0-1), Luke Swan (0-1), Brian O'Leary (0-2).

Subs: Kieran McKeon for Sean Lowry (46th minute), Padraig Purcell for Adam Fearon (64th minute).

Galway: Conor Flaherty; Jonathan McGrath, Sean Fitzgerald, Jack Glynn; Cian Monahan, Tony Gill, Cathal Sweeney; Conor Raftery, Cian Hernon; Paul Kelly, Matthew Tierney (0-4, 0-1f, 0-1m), Ryan Monahan; Patrick Kelly, Tomo Culhane (1-6, 0-3f, 0-1m), Matthew Cooley (0-1).

Subs: Jack Kirrane for Cathal Sweeney (18th minute), Alan Greene for Cian Hernon (34th minute), Eoin Mannion for Matthew Cooney (46th minute), Daniel Cox for Paul Kelly (53rd minute), Warren Seoige for Tomo Culhane (61st minute).

Tune into Inside The Game on Wednesday evening on Sky Sports Mix, as our pundits review the All-Ireland final, as well as the season as a whole.