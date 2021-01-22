Dublin GAA confirm three-time All-Star Paul Mannion departure

Paul Mannion has stepped away from Dublin's senior football squad

Dublin GAA have confirmed reports from earlier this week that three-time All-Star Paul Mannion has decided to step away from the county's senior football squad.

Mannion, who has been one of the primary forwards in Gaelic football in recent times, will be stepping away from the game in his prime.

After Michael Darragh Macauley announced his retirement on Thursday, Mannion, 27, is the latest big-name player to leave.

He made his Dublin debut in 2013 but had to settle for a substitute's role last season. Mannion made an appearance off the bench in last month's All-Ireland final victory over Mayo.

In a statement, Dublin GAA have wished Mannion well, saying: "We would like to thank Paul for all the time and commitment he gave to Dublin GAA at all grades and we wish him well as he concentrates on developing his career outside of inter-county football."

Mannion leaves with six All-Ireland medals and three successive PwC All-Stars from 2017-19.