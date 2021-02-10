Down football manager Paddy Tally hit with eight-week suspension
Paddy Tally was hit with an eight-week suspension by the GAA's Central Hearings Committee on Tuesday evening, after the Down footballers held a gathering which was deemed as "misconduct considered to have discredited the association".
Down manager Paddy Tally has been suspended for eight weeks, after the Mourne County's footballers held a gathering.
After Tally was originally hit with a 12-week ban, a meeting of the Central Hearings Committee on Tuesday night reduced the penalty to eight.
The incident in question was a meeting of the Down footballers at Abbey CBS in Newry. The session was found to be in contravention of the GAA's guidelines, with no training permitted for intercounty teams at present.
Tally was found to be in breach of a rule, "misconduct considered to have discredited the association", and will likely miss Down's opening matches in the National League.
However, it is unclear when action will resume, with association delaying any decision on a return-to-play until next week at earliest.
Tally has the option of appealing the decision, to the GAA's Appeals Committee. Should he wish to escalate it further after that, there would be an option of bringing it to the Disputes Resolution Authority.