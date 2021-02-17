GAA hopeful of accommodating crowds at Gaelic football and hurling matches in 2021

Supporters attended club games last summer in restricted numbers

The GAA is hopeful of accommodating crowds in some capacity in 2021.

With the entire intercounty championships played behind closed doors in 2020, the association revealed a significant hit in revenues for the year ending October 31.

While the days of 82,000 fans packed into Croke Park may remain a distant prospect for now, the GAA hope to be able to facilitate fans in limited numbers this year.

"I've no particular expertise or insight over anybody else so all I'm giving you is a lay view of things," said the GAA's director general, Tom Ryan.

"I don't think we will have grounds at full capacity, it's hard to see anything anywhere near that. You remember last year there was a brief period when we were allowed to have a few hundred people at club matches. That's hopefully within the scope of the country to deliver and for us to implement. I don't foresee 80,000 at an All-Ireland final."

The association's top brass vowed not to alter the ticket pricing this year, after gate receipts fell by €32.4m from 2019 to €3.6m in 2020.

Right now, they are planning to go without ticket sales again this year, and are reluctant to forecast a date when normality can resume.

"It's too early to say at the moment," said Croke Park stadium director Peter McKenna.

"We're in bated breath territory here, sitting under lockdown and hoping that this unravels and people can start going back to normal. Where does the water level sit then when we get back to a degree of normality?

"It will be different. That in itself will generate opportunity as well as challenge. It's almost foolish to speculate but there are some people booking conferences with us, moving out into 2022 and '23.

"We're performing well with the Royal College of Surgeons and the National Courts Service so there's business coming into the stadium. Where it will sit in two years' time I just don't know but I do know we'll be ready for it."