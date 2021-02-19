Brian Barry
GAA Editor @BrianGBarry
All-Stars 2020: Dublin dominate selection with nine players included after completing six in a row
Nine Dublin players have been selected on the 2020 All-Star team, with Cavan, Mayo and Tipperary also represented; the 2020 Hurling All-Star team, along with the Hurler and Footballer of the Year, will be announced on Saturday evening at a virtual event
Last Updated: 19/02/21 7:12am
Nine Dublin players have been rewarded for their contributions to the Sky Blues' sixth consecutive All-Ireland title with places on the 2020 All-Star team.
Dessie Farrell's side, after beating Mayo to retain the Sam Maguire Cup, dominate the selection with players in every outfield line of the team.
Michael Fitzsimons wins his third award, while there is an all-Dublin half-back line with James McCarthy, John Small and Eoin Murchan scooping the gongs.
Brian Fenton is included at midfield for the fifth time in six years, while the Sky Blues also take a clean sweep in the half-forward line; Niall Scully, Ciarán Kilkenny and Con O'Callaghan making the cut.
Dean Rock completes the Dubs contingent in the full-forward line.
There is no place, however for goalkeeper and captain, Stephen Cluxton. The Parnells club man misses out on a seventh All-Star, with Raymond Galligan getting the nod between the sticks.
Galligan is one of three Cavan players on the side, as Pádraig Faulkner and Thomas Galligan are also recognised for their roles in the Breffni County's unlikely Ulster Championship triumph.
Beaten All-Ireland finalists Mayo have two on the team; Oisín Mullin and Cillian O'Connor.
Tipperary's Conor Sweeney completes the side.
2020 All-Star team: Raymond Galligan (Cavan); Oisín Mullin (Mayo), Pádraig Faulkner (Cavan), Michael Fitzsimons (Dublin); James McCarthy (Dublin), John Small (Dublin), Eoin Murchan (Dublin); Brian Fenton (Dublin), Thomas Galligan (Cavan); Niall Scully (Dublin), Ciarán Kilkenny (Dublin), Con O'Callaghan (Dublin); Cillian O'Connor (Mayo), Conor Sweeney (Tipperary), Dean Rock (Dublin).
Brian Fenton, Ciarán Kilkenny and Cillian O'Connor are the nominees for Footballer of the Year. There will be a Mayo winner of the Young Footballer of the Year prize, with Oisín Mullin, Eoghan McLaughlin and Tommy Conroy in the mix.
Subscribe to GAA alerts!
We'll send you push notifications so you'll receive all of the big GAA news!
The winners of those two prizes, along with the hurling awards will be announced on Saturday evening at a virtual event.