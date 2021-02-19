All-Stars 2020: Dublin dominate selection with nine players included after completing six in a row

Ciarán Kilkenny, Dean Rock and John Small are among the nine-strong Dublin contingent

Nine Dublin players have been rewarded for their contributions to the Sky Blues' sixth consecutive All-Ireland title with places on the 2020 All-Star team.

Dessie Farrell's side, after beating Mayo to retain the Sam Maguire Cup, dominate the selection with players in every outfield line of the team.

Michael Fitzsimons wins his third award, while there is an all-Dublin half-back line with James McCarthy, John Small and Eoin Murchan scooping the gongs.

Brian Fenton is included at midfield for the fifth time in six years, while the Sky Blues also take a clean sweep in the half-forward line; Niall Scully, Ciarán Kilkenny and Con O'Callaghan making the cut.

Dean Rock completes the Dubs contingent in the full-forward line.

There is no place, however for goalkeeper and captain, Stephen Cluxton. The Parnells club man misses out on a seventh All-Star, with Raymond Galligan getting the nod between the sticks.

Galligan captained Cavan to a famous provincial triumph

Galligan is one of three Cavan players on the side, as Pádraig Faulkner and Thomas Galligan are also recognised for their roles in the Breffni County's unlikely Ulster Championship triumph.

Beaten All-Ireland finalists Mayo have two on the team; Oisín Mullin and Cillian O'Connor.

Tipperary's Conor Sweeney completes the side.

2020 All-Star team: Raymond Galligan (Cavan); Oisín Mullin (Mayo), Pádraig Faulkner (Cavan), Michael Fitzsimons (Dublin); James McCarthy (Dublin), John Small (Dublin), Eoin Murchan (Dublin); Brian Fenton (Dublin), Thomas Galligan (Cavan); Niall Scully (Dublin), Ciarán Kilkenny (Dublin), Con O'Callaghan (Dublin); Cillian O'Connor (Mayo), Conor Sweeney (Tipperary), Dean Rock (Dublin).

5:01 Peter Canavan and Jim McGuinness ponder which counties are capable of ending Dublin's dominance in 2021 Peter Canavan and Jim McGuinness ponder which counties are capable of ending Dublin's dominance in 2021

Brian Fenton, Ciarán Kilkenny and Cillian O'Connor are the nominees for Footballer of the Year. There will be a Mayo winner of the Young Footballer of the Year prize, with Oisín Mullin, Eoghan McLaughlin and Tommy Conroy in the mix.

The winners of those two prizes, along with the hurling awards will be announced on Saturday evening at a virtual event.