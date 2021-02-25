Stephen Cluxton is in 'the best shape' to continue with Dublin, says team-mate Brian Fenton

At 39, Stephen Cluxton remains at the top of his game

After the latest spate of Dublin retirements during the off-season, the squad has lost some senior figures.

Michael Darragh Macauley and Paddy Andrews are the latest stalwarts to step away. But there is no sign of Stephen Cluxton joining them just yet.

The 39-year-old goalkeeper, widely regarded as the best to ever play the position, looks likely to hang around for another year at least. Perhaps Tom Brady winning the Super Bowl at 43 has given the Parnells club man some ideas.

"Every year you'd be in the dressing room after an All-Ireland final and we'd all start chanting 'One more year, Clucko, one more year!" laughed Brian Fenton.

"He's a freak, he's in the best shape. He'd be sending me 10 minute YouTube videos of abs sessions he's doing online and I'd be thinking 'how are you doing this?' He's a freak, in the best possible way."

The recently-crowned PwC Footballer of the Year does not envisage the Dubs captain stepping away.

"As players, if everything is good in your life and your body is in good shape, you're not getting injured and you still think you have something to offer, well then no one is going to tell you to step away if you're as keen as ever," he said.

"And Clucko has never lost that. He always talks about his role and his vision is just to help us and facilitate us and drive us on."

Fenton, Cluxton and James McCarthy celebrate the 2019 All-Ireland final win

Last weekend, Cluxton's absence from the All-Star team created some controversy, as Raymond Galligan was given the nod for his role in guiding Cavan to the Ulster title.

But Fenton feels that the Dublin captain will not be losing any sleep over missing out on personal gongs.

"He doesn't care too much for All-Stars I'd say," he said.

"Everyone knows Stephen Cluxton is the greatest, everyone knows that and it doesn't take an All-Star in 2020 to remind us of that, everyone knows he will always go down as the best ever. I'm just so lucky to know him personally.

"Just as I look over my laptop screen here, I see a picture from Philly McMahon's wedding and it's me and Stephen Cluxton in one of those photo booths. I have pictures of Stephen Cluxton all around my house, it's a bit weird! He's just a legend."

5:01 Peter Canavan and Jim McGuinness ponder which counties are capable of ending Dublin's dominance in 2021 Peter Canavan and Jim McGuinness ponder which counties are capable of ending Dublin's dominance in 2021

Players opting out

Aside from the retirements, there have also been some other high-profile departures from the Dublin squad where players have merely opted out.

Jack McCaffrey and Paul Mannion, two of the most important Dublin players in recent years, have walked away.

Fenton understands their position, but stressed that his appetite is as great as ever.

"Jack spoke very openly and honestly," he noted.

"It's a demanding set-up and you're always trying to push yourself not only from a squad perspective and a management perspective, but as a player you're always asking 'what else can I do? How can I do more?' That consumes your life. Jack obviously has his career and stuff and similarly with Paul but hopefully, he'll be rejoining us.

"Sometimes players just need a break.

McCaffrey and Mannion both walked away due to personal reasons

"Paul Mannion has achieved everything. He's just saying, "I want to go and pursue other things in my life and that's important.' From my perspective, I think there's loads of time after when I'm 32 or 33, or 39 - whatever Clucko is - that I can do things in my life. I just love playing Gaelic football and that's where I get my kicks so I won't be going anywhere thankfully.

"Winning helps, winning keeps me motivated for example. You can see why lads give it their all and then step away because maybe the rewards aren't there."