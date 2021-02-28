Ladies football All-Stars: Dublin lead way as Aimee Mackin wins Player of the Year

Aimee Mackin was voted the standout player for 2020

All-Ireland champions Dublin were honoured with six inclusions on the All-Star team of the All-Ireland ladies football championship for 2020.

Mick Bohan's charges made it four Brendan Martin Cup triumphs in a row, with December's final win over Cork.

The Rebelettes are also well represented on the side with four players. Armagh have three, including Player of the Year winner Aimee Mackin. The team is completed by Galway's Louise Ward and Tipperary's Aishling Moloney.

Mackin (23) was voted best in class by her peers, with the Shane O'Neills player fending off stiff competition from Dublin duo Carla Rowe and Sinead Goldrick to claim the coveted individual award.

Mackin recovered from cruciate knee ligament damage sustained against Cork in 2019 to make a sensational impact during the 2020 Championship.

She scored 1-6 in the TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship opener against Tyrone, before a 2-7 haul helped Armagh past Mayo and into a first semi-final appearance since 2015.

Aimee Mackin of Armagh pictured at her club Shane O'Neills with her 2020 TG4 Senior Players' Player of the Year award

Armagh fell at the penultimate hurdle against eventual champions Dublin, but Mackin lit up Kingspan Breffni with an excellent display, registering 2-4 in defeat to bring her Championship haul to 5-17 from three outings.

It was an evening to remember for Mackin, as her sensational second half semi-final goal against Dublin earned the lethal attacker the AIG Cúl na Bliana award.

Carla Rowe was among the Dublin contingent honoured

Senior Team of the Championship

1. Martina O'Brien - Cork

2. Martha Byrne - Dublin

3. Clodagh McCambridge - Armagh

4. Eimear Meaney - Cork

5. Melissa Duggan - Cork

6. Blaithin Mackin - Armagh

7. Sinead Goldrick - Dublin

8. Jennifer Dunne - Dublin

9. Louise Ward - Galway

10. Carla Rowe - Dublin

11. Lyndsey Davey - Dublin

12. Aimee Mackin - Armagh

13. Áine O'Sullivan - Cork

14. Aishling Moloney - Tipperary

15. Noelle Healy - Dublin

Individual awards:

TG4 Senior Players' Player of the Year - Aimee Mackin - Armagh

TG4 Intermediate Players' Player of the Year - Vikki Wall - Meath

TG4 Junior Players' Player of the Year - Eimear Smyth - Fermanagh