Donegal All-Ireland winners Eamonn McGee and Leo McLoone included on U20 management team

Leo McLoone and Eamonn McGee will be looking to help the county's next generation of talent

Donegal GAA has announced a high-profile management team for their U20 footballers, which includes 2012 All-Ireland winners Eamonn McGee and Leo McLoone.

McGee previously worked with the county team at the grade between 2017 and 2019. For McLoone, who retired from intercounty football at the start of 2020, it is a first step into management.

Former minor boss Gary Duff will be manager, and will have worked with many of the squad in his previous role in charge of the minor team in 2019. That season, the Tír Chonaill minor team fell to Monaghan in the Ulster semi-final.

The Buncrana club man takes the reins from Shaun Paul Barrett, who led the team to a provincial decider last year, only to lose to Tyrone.

Both McGee and McLoone were key members of the team that won the county's second All-Ireland title in 2012 under Jim McGuinness, and they returned to the final two years later.

The interview process was conducted by a committee which includes the county's recently-appointed Head of Academy Development, Karl Lacey.