Colm Cooper joins Dr Crokes' senior football coaching team as he takes his first steps into management

Colm Cooper will work under Edmund O'Sullivan

Eight-time All-Star Colm Cooper has taken his first steps into management, joining the Dr Crokes senior football coaching team.

'The Gooch' teams up with his native club, having stepped away from senior football following the 2019 All-Ireland final loss to Corofin in 2019. He continued to play at lower grades in the interim.

Since Cooper ended his involvement with the club's senior team, the Killarney club has failed to regain the Kerry Senior Football Championship title, falling to East Kerry in the 2019 decider, and Mid Kerry in last year's semi-final. They had previously won three-in-a-row up to that point.

Dr. Crokes are pleased to announce that Colm Cooper will be joining our senior management team for 2021. Wishing manager Edmund Eoin Jamie and Colm every success. — Dr. Crokes GAA (@DrCrokesGAA) March 10, 2021

Cooper enjoyed a hugely successful playing career with the club, peaking in 2017 when they beat Slaughtneil in the All-Ireland club final. He also won five Munster titles between 2006 and 2016.

Cooper celebrates the 2017 All-Ireland final win over Slaughtneil

His pivot to the sideline will see him work under Edmund O'Sullivan, who will remain as manager for a third consecutive year.

The club will be hoping to leverage the Kerry legend's experience as they chase a 14th county title in 2021.