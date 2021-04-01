Dublin GAA suspends senior football manager Dessie Farrell for 12 weeks after players held early morning training

Dessie Farrell will not be allowed to train the team until late June at earliest

Dublin GAA has released a statement after their senior footballers were pictured holding a training session on Wednesday morning.

The gathering was in contravention of the national coronavirus restrictions, and it also broke the GAA's current training ban for intercounty teams.

The county board issued a statement on Thursday evening, revealing the county's management committee has handed All-Ireland winning manager Dessie Farrell a 12-week suspension.

"Dublin GAA acknowledge that, following an investigation this afternoon, there was a breach of Covid-19 guidelines yesterday morning," they said.

"The County Management Committee have suspended Dublin Senior Football manager Dessie Farrell for 12 weeks with immediate effect.

"The Dublin senior football management and players recognise that this was a serious error of judgement and apologise unreservedly for their actions."

Nine players from Farrell's side were pictured holding a training session at Innisfails GAA club

Croke Park are yet to issue a sanction.

In recent weeks, they handed eight and 12-week bans to Down boss Paddy Tally and Cork manager Ronan McCarthy respectively.

"It is with frustration and extreme disappointment that the GAA acknowledges reports today of a potential breach of both our own Covid guidelines and those of the Government relating to the restrictions in place around team training," read a statement from central GAA.

"Less than 48 hours ago, the association reiterated its commitment to these current guidelines and called for continued compliance in the weeks ahead.

"The GAA will pursue the allegations with the units in question at the earliest opportunity and will invoke any necessary disciplinary processes as appropriate."