Brian Barry
GAA Editor @BrianGBarry
Ladies football National Leagues set for May start as LGFA confirms return dates for intercounty action
With the GAA expected to unveil their 2021 intercounty season plans this week, the LGFA has confirmed its National League will get underway on May 23. Intercounty Gaelic games teams can return to training from April 19.
Last Updated: 06/04/21 5:38pm
The LGFA has announced the 2021 Lidl Ladies National Football League will get underway on May 23.
The ladies football body becomes the first Gaelic games association to confirm its intercounty fixtures, with the GAA and Camogie Association expected to do likewise in the coming days.
The Irish government confirmed last week intercounty action can return from April 19.
The Lidl National League will be held between May 23 and June 27.
Dublin, the 2020 All-Ireland finalists, and Cork have been grouped together in Division 1B.
- Tyrone ladies preparing for season with 71 players
- Ladies football: The perfect background for elite sport stars?
The Sky Blues overcame the Rebels at Croke Park in December to claim their fourth consecutive Brendan Martin Cup triumph. The Leesiders are the reigning National League champions, however, having claimed the springtime crown in 2019.
The 2020 edition was scrapped due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Subscribe to GAA alerts!
We'll send you push notifications so you'll receive all of the big GAA news!
Cork and Dublin will be joined by Tipperary and Waterford in Division 1B, with Galway, Mayo, Donegal and Westmeath making up Division 1A.
In Division 2A, TG4 All-Ireland intermediate champions Meath will be joined by Clare, Kerry, and Wexford, while Armagh, Cavan, Monaghan and Tyrone feature in an all-Ulster Division 2B.
There are four counties in each group, with the exception of a three-team Division 4B, which contains Carlow, Offaly and Limerick.
The divisions have been comprised in regional fashion to minimise travelling for the competing teams, with Covid-19 concerns in mind.
Three rounds of group fixtures will be played on consecutive weekends, with the semi-finals scheduled for June 13.
A two-week break will follow before the National League finals are played on June 27.
The LGFA said it will announce the fixtures in due course.
National League groups
|Division 1A
|Division 1B
|Division 2A
|Division 2B
|Galway
|Cork
|Kerry
|Tyrone
|Mayo
|Dublin
|Meath
|Monaghan
|Donegal
|Tipperary
|Wexford
|Armagh
|Westmeath
|Waterford
|Clare
|Cavan
Proposed Dates
Round 1: May 23
Round 2: May 30
Round 3: June 6 (Bank holiday weekend)
Semi-finals: June 13
Finals: June 27
The details surrounding the 2021 All-Ireland Ladies Football Championships have yet to be announced.
The GAA said it would be rolling out its 2021 intercounty plans by the end of this week.