Ladies football National Leagues set for May start as LGFA confirms return dates for intercounty action

Intercounty ladies football matches will return next month

The LGFA has announced the 2021 Lidl Ladies National Football League will get underway on May 23.

The ladies football body becomes the first Gaelic games association to confirm its intercounty fixtures, with the GAA and Camogie Association expected to do likewise in the coming days.

The Irish government confirmed last week intercounty action can return from April 19.

The Lidl National League will be held between May 23 and June 27.

The 2020 National League was not completed

Dublin, the 2020 All-Ireland finalists, and Cork have been grouped together in Division 1B.

The Sky Blues overcame the Rebels at Croke Park in December to claim their fourth consecutive Brendan Martin Cup triumph. The Leesiders are the reigning National League champions, however, having claimed the springtime crown in 2019.

The 2020 edition was scrapped due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Cork and Dublin will be joined by Tipperary and Waterford in Division 1B, with Galway, Mayo, Donegal and Westmeath making up Division 1A.

In Division 2A, TG4 All-Ireland intermediate champions Meath will be joined by Clare, Kerry, and Wexford, while Armagh, Cavan, Monaghan and Tyrone feature in an all-Ulster Division 2B.

There are four counties in each group, with the exception of a three-team Division 4B, which contains Carlow, Offaly and Limerick.

The divisions have been comprised in regional fashion to minimise travelling for the competing teams, with Covid-19 concerns in mind.

Three rounds of group fixtures will be played on consecutive weekends, with the semi-finals scheduled for June 13.

A two-week break will follow before the National League finals are played on June 27.

The LGFA said it will announce the fixtures in due course.

National League groups Division 1A Division 1B Division 2A Division 2B Galway Cork Kerry Tyrone Mayo Dublin Meath Monaghan Donegal Tipperary Wexford Armagh Westmeath Waterford Clare Cavan

Proposed Dates

Round 1: May 23

Round 2: May 30

Round 3: June 6 (Bank holiday weekend)

Semi-finals: June 13

Finals: June 27

The details surrounding the 2021 All-Ireland Ladies Football Championships have yet to be announced.

The GAA said it would be rolling out its 2021 intercounty plans by the end of this week.