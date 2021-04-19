2021 GAA Football and Hurling Championship Draws: Munster, Connacht, Leinster and Ulster pairings decided

Limerick will be looking to defend their Munster and All-Ireland titles

With the details for the 2021 GAA Championships announced, the first of the provincial championship draws has been made.

Due to time constraints, the race for the Sam Maguire Cup will be staged on a straight knockout basis once again this year. Meanwhile, the All-Ireland Hurling Championship will be held in a similar format to 2020.

Munster Hurling Championship

Reigning Munster and All-Ireland champions Limerick will open their championship campaign against 2018 winners Cork.

Tipperary, the 2019 All-Ireland winners, must wait to learn their semi-final opponents, with Waterford and Clare drawn together in the first round. The winner of the clash between the Déise and Banner will progress to face the Premier County.

Meanwhile, the trophy for the competition has been renamed as the Mick Mackey Cup.

2021 Munster SHC draw First round Clare vs Waterford Semi-finals Limerick vs Cork Tipperary vs Clare/Waterford

Limerick defeated Waterford in last year's decider at Semple Stadium

Munster Football Championship

Reigning champions Tipperary will open their 2021 campaign against either Kerry or Clare. The Premier secured a historic triumph last November, sealing their first title in 85 years with a dramatic victory over Cork at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Munster's traditional 'big two' of Cork and Kerry have been drawn on opposite sides of the bracket.

The Kingdom will be looking to bounce back after their early exit in 2020, opening against the Banner County.

Meanwhile, the Rebels will face Waterford or Limerick in their semi-final.

Both of last year's finalists were seeded to avoid a quarter-final in this year's competition.

2021 Munster SFC draw Quarter-finals Clare vs Kerry Waterford vs Limerick Semi-finals Tipperary vs Clare/Kerry Cork vs Waterford/Limerick

Kerry will be looking to regain the provincial title, after suffering a shock loss to Cork in 2020

Schedule for remaining draws

Connacht SFC: 6:30pm Monday

Leinster SFC: 7:35am Tuesday

Leinster SHC: 8:35am Tuesday

Ulster SFC: 6:30pm Tuesday

