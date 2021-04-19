2021 GAA Football and Hurling Championship Draws: Munster, Connacht, Leinster and Ulster pairings decided
The 2021 GAA Championships get underway in June, with the All-Ireland hurling and football finals on August 22 and 29 respectively. Watch the action live on Sky Sports.
Last Updated: 19/04/21 9:07am
With the details for the 2021 GAA Championships announced, the first of the provincial championship draws has been made.
Due to time constraints, the race for the Sam Maguire Cup will be staged on a straight knockout basis once again this year. Meanwhile, the All-Ireland Hurling Championship will be held in a similar format to 2020.
Munster Hurling Championship
Reigning Munster and All-Ireland champions Limerick will open their championship campaign against 2018 winners Cork.
Tipperary, the 2019 All-Ireland winners, must wait to learn their semi-final opponents, with Waterford and Clare drawn together in the first round. The winner of the clash between the Déise and Banner will progress to face the Premier County.
Meanwhile, the trophy for the competition has been renamed as the Mick Mackey Cup.
2021 Munster SHC draw
|First round
|Clare vs Waterford
|Semi-finals
|Limerick vs Cork
|Tipperary vs Clare/Waterford
Munster Football Championship
Reigning champions Tipperary will open their 2021 campaign against either Kerry or Clare. The Premier secured a historic triumph last November, sealing their first title in 85 years with a dramatic victory over Cork at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.
Munster's traditional 'big two' of Cork and Kerry have been drawn on opposite sides of the bracket.
The Kingdom will be looking to bounce back after their early exit in 2020, opening against the Banner County.
Meanwhile, the Rebels will face Waterford or Limerick in their semi-final.
Both of last year's finalists were seeded to avoid a quarter-final in this year's competition.
2021 Munster SFC draw
|Quarter-finals
|Clare vs Kerry
|Waterford vs Limerick
|Semi-finals
|Tipperary vs Clare/Kerry
|Cork vs Waterford/Limerick
Schedule for remaining draws
Connacht SFC: 6:30pm Monday
Leinster SFC: 7:35am Tuesday
Leinster SHC: 8:35am Tuesday
Ulster SFC: 6:30pm Tuesday
