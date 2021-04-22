Mayo sweating on Aidan O'Shea fitness after he sustained a knee injury upon intercounty training return

O'Shea played a starring role in Mayo's run to last December's All-Ireland final

Mayo are sweating on the fitness of captain Aidan O'Shea ahead of the new season.

The Mayo News are reporting that the Breaffy man pulled up with a knee injury on Tuesday night, as James Horan's charges returned to training.

The reports state that the injury occurred 'innocuously during a training game'.

The full extent of O'Shea's injury is not clear, and he is set to undergo a scan to assess its severity.

James Horan and Co are waiting to learn the full extent of the injury

Intercounty teams were permitted to return to action from Monday, April 19, with the first matches of the National Football League starting on the weekend of May 15/16.

Earlier this week, the reigning Connacht winners were drawn to face Sligo in the first round of the provincial championship, with Leitrim awaiting the winners in the semi-final.

O'Shea played a crucial role in 2020, helping the westerners claim their first Nestor Cup triumph since 2015 and reaching the All-Ireland final where they were defeated by Dublin.

The 30-year-old has not missed a senior championship game for Mayo since 2012.

Watch the 2021 GAA Championships live on Sky Sports. Follow the dedicated GAA sections on the Sky Sports website and app for all breaking new, analysis, interviews and more...