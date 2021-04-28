Armagh facing massive year in Division 1 as opportunity knocks in Ulster Championship, says Oisin McConville

Armagh are preparing for their return to Division 1

Armagh are finally back in Division 1 of the National Football League for the first time since 2012, after spending eight years bouncing between the second and third tiers.

After a near-decade-long battle to return to the top flight, Kieran McGeeney's charges will be hoping to stay there.

This year's truncated National League format sees the Orchard County in the four-team 'North' group, alongside Ulster rivals Monaghan, Donegal and Tyrone.

They will open against the Farney County on May 16, a clash which could be repeated in the Ulster Championship semi-final later in the summer.

"I think it would be great if Armagh could stay in Division 1," said former All-Ireland winner with Armagh, Oisin McConville.

"Look it's not ideal. It's a mini Ulster Championship. They play Donegal, Tyrone and Monaghan. Realistically, I think at this stage, not having seen any football or how these teams are motoring, I think there's a distinct possibility that both Monaghan games, if they happen, are massive games for Armagh.

"First of all, I think whoever wins that game between Armagh and Monaghan will stay in Division 1. And then if Armagh can get over Antrim, and Monaghan get over Fermanagh, there's an unbelievable opportunity for those teams to get into an Ulster final. Like we saw last year with Cavan, you just don't know what can happen in an Ulster final.

"It's a massive year for Armagh. To be honest, a run in the Ulster Championship is probably imperative for them at this stage. When they look back at last year, and how poor they were against Donegal, how they capitulated very, very early in that game, I think they will be a wounded animal going into this year, and it's something they will be mentioning quite a bit. It's a massive year for Armagh in that regard, and to try get some stability in Division 1 and maybe a run in the Ulster Championship."

1:51 Armagh were hammered by Donegal in last year's Ulster semi-final Armagh were hammered by Donegal in last year's Ulster semi-final

Favourable draw in Ulster?

The 2021 Ulster Championship draw sees Armagh on the opposite side of Tyrone and Donegal. They find themselves up against Antrim in the quarter-final. McConville feels the teams on the other side will take inspiration from Cavan's fairy-tale run in 2020.

"I think people on the other side of the draw, a little bit like last year with Cavan, will see it as a massive opportunity to get into an Ulster final," he said.

"That's what teams will be looking at straight away, in particular Armagh and Monaghan. Let's face it. Antrim are in Division 4, Fermanagh are in Division 3, Monaghan and Armagh are in Division 1. There should be a serious void between those teams. I think that Armagh and Monaghan will look at it and say, 'this is a serious opportunity to get in there.'

"I think the other side of the draw with Donegal and Tyrone is very, very unforgiving. Donegal, let's face it the last three years have been really poor. When they needed to win games, they just haven't been able to win them. They'll be looking to get back there [to the All-Ireland series], but they have a serious fight on their hands to even get to an Ulster final now.

"It's unbelievable the bounce you can get sometimes off a new manager. So it will just be interesting to see Tyrone, there's a lot of new faces in there.

"I think it will be a much-changed Tyrone team this year. Not just much-changed as far as personnel is concerned, but how they go about playing the game. That for is probably the most interesting thing."

2:49 Kieran Donaghy explained to Inside The Game why he is joining Kieran McGeeney's coaching ticket Kieran Donaghy explained to Inside The Game why he is joining Kieran McGeeney's coaching ticket

Donaghy joining Armagh backroom team

One change McGeeney has made for 2021 is the introduction of Kieran Donaghy to the backroom team. McConville feels the 'Star' will have much to offer.

"The initial reaction was very, very positive," he said of the former Kerry footballer's addition.

"I think it's something different. You're taking a whole new perspective. A lot of the time it's been Ulster coaches going to Leinster, Connacht, Munster. Whereas this time around, that's been flipped on its head.

"I think it's a positive thing, and I think there's a lot of know-how there, and there's certain players in particular who Kieran Donaghy can help bring on their game in a massive way.

"My nephews, Rian and Oisin (O'Neill) in particular. The fact that they play in that sector of the field. But also I'm thinking the likes of Stefan Campbell who over the last number of years has probably played in all six positions in the forward-line.

"Maybe he (Donaghy) can help him [figure out] what are his best positions to pick up, because I think he has a big role to play in this Armagh team this year. Also the likes of Ross McQuillan coming back from Australian Rules."