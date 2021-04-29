Shane Lowry pledges financial backing to Offaly GAA and offers expertise in player development

Lowry with the Claret Jug at Croke Park after winning the 2019 Open Championship

Offaly GAA have announced that golf star Shane Lowry will financially support Gaelic games in the Faithful County in the coming years.

The 34-year-old will make annual contributions to the county board over the next five years, and also offer his expertise for player development.

The Clara native hails from a strong GAA background. His father Brendan, and uncles Mick and Seán, helped Offaly to the 1982 All-Ireland title, beating Kerry in the decider.

Lowry is frequently seen attending GAA matches

"Offaly GAA are delighted to announce that Shane Lowry, the reigning Open champion, has pledged his support as a partner," read a statement on Thursday afternoon.

"Offaly GAA are in the process of preparing a strategic plan which will have a significant focus on player development. As an elite international sportsman, Shane has offered his experience and expertise to inspire and help improve the development of our players.

Delighted to announce that Shane Lowry, the reigning Open Champion, has pledged his support as an Official Partner with Offaly GAA.

"Shane will also support our commercial and fundraising initiatives to help fund improvements in our underage coaching programmes and develop educational bursaries for our young players. The people of Offaly are immensely proud of everything that Shane has achieved. He comes from a family steeped in the history of Offaly GAA and he is himself a devoted supporter of Clara GAA and Offaly GAA.

"In support of our fundraising drive to put Offaly GAA on a more sustainable financial footing, Shane has also pledged a personal annual financial contribution to Offaly GAA over the next five years."

"On behalf of Offaly GAA, I wish to sincerely thank Shane for coming on board," said Offaly chairman Michael Duignan.

"We are all excited by the prospect of working with Shane in the coming years as we strive to improve the fortunes of the county. Shane has inspired us all in Offaly by the way he has progressed to the upper echelons of world golf and we are all extremely proud of his achievements.

"Shane has pledged his support to help our players of all ages to fulfil their potential. His passion, ambition and honesty of endeavour, while at all times remaining humble and grounded, are leadership attributes that we are looking to enhance in the culture of Offaly GAA.

"The Lowry name has always been synonymous with excellence within Offaly GAA and we once again thank Shane for joining us on the Offaly GAA journey."