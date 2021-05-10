Camogie and ladies football players to get equal funding as male intercounty GAA players

Ciara O'Sullivan of Cork in action against Lyndsey Davey of Dublin during last year's All-Ireland final

The Irish government is significantly increasing funding for female intercounty players, bringing it to €2.4m, which is on a par with men's players.

This is a €1.7m increase from the previous figure of €700,000.

This equality of state funding comes after the Gaelic Players Association (GPA) and Women's Gaelic Players Association (WGPA) merged earlier this year.

"Since the publication of the Levelling the Field Report by the WGPA in 2020 ongoing lobbying efforts have been taking place to correct the imbalance in funding distribution," read a GPA statement.

"This has intensified in recent weeks with meetings with Minister of State at the Department Jack Chambers and a GPA submission to the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Media, Tourism, Arts, Culture, Sport and the Gaeltacht.

"At all times the views of the GPA were understood and indeed echoed by both members of the committee and the Department who showed a genuine willingness to address this issue. We welcome the fact that the Department has followed through on those sentiments and thank Minster Catherine Martin, Minister of State Jack Chambers and Department officials."

Co-Chairs of the GPA's National Executive Committee Maria Kinsella and Tom Parsons said: "The role of female inter-county players and the value that they contribute within Irish society has been rightfully recognised by today's announcement and we thank the Minister and Minister of State for responding so positively to the data presented in the Levelling the Field Report.

"We now look forward to working with them, their officials and Sport Ireland to devise the most appropriate model for the distribution of the funding to ensure it has the most positive impact possible of the lives of our members."

Camogie and ladies football players are set to receive the same state funding as their male counterparts

Intercounty camogie and ladies football resumes in the coming weeks.

The 2021 Littlewoods Ireland Camogie League gets underway this weekend, with the Lidl Ladies National Football League starting on May 23.