Cork 0-14 Kildare 2-12: Classy Lilywhites off to winning start with impressive victory over Rebels

Kevin Flynn celebrates scoring Kildare's first goal

Kildare made a winning start to Division 2 South in the National League, beating Cork 2-12 to 0-14.

The Jack O'Connor era never quite got lift-off in 2020, but the former All-Ireland winning manager with Kerry delivered perhaps the biggest result of his time in the Leinster county to date on Saturday afternoon.

The Lilywhites withstood several periods of Cork dominance to hold out for the victory, in a win that sees them hit the ground running in Division 2 South as they begin to dream of promotion back to the top tier.

The clash was played in Thurles, after the Lee-siders lost home advantage due after breaking the intercounty training ban in January. However, Cork boss Ronan McCarthy was on the side-line, with his 12-week ban now elapsed meaning he did not miss any matches during his suspension.

The Rebels were on top in the early stages, remaining patient with their build-up play. But while they enjoyed possession and territory, the execution was missing. They kicked four wides, and a further two shots dropped short before the water break.

Cork led 0-4 to 0-3 after the first quarter, with Kildare offering little other than Daniel Flynn impressively leading the line. The Johnstownbridge man kicked two eye-catching early scores, and was a focal point for every Kildare attack.

Although he was forced ashore in the 30th minute, Kildare finished the half with a flourish. They scored four of the last five points before the break, with Luke Flynn, Darragh Kirwan and Paul Cribbin kicking points to level it before a long-range Neil Flynn free gave Kildare a 0-7 to 0-6 lead at half-time.

Paul Walsh of Cork is beaten to the ball by Kevin Feely of Kildare

Kildare kicked on after the break. Although Daniel Flynn starred in the first half, O'Connor's charges looked a more cohesive attacking unit in his absence.

Neil Flynn continued his accuracy from placed balls, as he gave his team a two-point lead in the 49th minute. Darragh Kirwan followed it up with a sweet left-footed strike, before the Lilywhites struck for goal. Kirwan played it to Kevin Flynn, who burst through the Cork rearguard and coolly finished past Micheál Martin.

Ian Maguire did point for the Rebels to stop the rot, but Kildare looked firmly in control at the second water break, leading 1-11 to 0-9.

The momentum was only moving one direction from there. Jimmy Hyland burst into life. The U20 All-Ireland winner converted a well-taken mark, before rounding Martin in the 60th minute for Kildare's second goal.

Cork went 14 minutes without a score before Cathail O'Mahony and Ciarán Sheehan tagged on late points, but the damage was done as the Lilywhites held out for a four-point victory.

Cork's Brian Hartnett was shown a red card deep into injury-time as tempers boiled over.

After a long winter on Lee-side, wondering what might have been after their shock Munster final loss to Tipperary in November, the Cork footballers' 2021 campaign is off to a frustrating start.

Ruairí Deane of Cork is tackled by Kevin Feely, left, and Kevin Flynn of Kildare

Scorers

Cork: Cathail O'Mahony (0-6, 0-5 frees), John O'Rourke (0-2), Brian Hurley (0-2, 0-2 frees), Ian Maguire (0-2), Kevin O'Driscoll (0-1), Ciaran Sheehan (0-1).

Kildare: Jimmy Hyland (1-2, 0-1 free, 0-1 mark), Kevin Flynn (1-0), Neil Flynn (0-3, 0-2 frees, 0-1 '45), Daniel Flynn (0-2), Paul Cribbin (0-2), Darragh Kirwan (0-2), Luke Flynn (0-1).

Teams

Cork

1. Micheál Martin

6. Sean Powter

2. Daniel O'Mahony

4. Kevin Flahive

3. Sean Meehan

5. Paul Walsh

7. Mattie Taylor

8. Ian Maguire

9. Kevin O'Driscoll

10. Colm O'Callaghan

11. Sean White

12. Ruairi Deane

13. John O'Rourke

14. Brian Hurley

15. Cathail O'Mahony

Subs

Brian Hartnett for Colm O'Callaghan (half-time)

Dan Dineen for Brian Hurley (39th minute)

Ciarán Sheehan for Kevin O'Driscoll (59th minute)

Kevin O'Donovan for Sean Powter (59th minute)

Blake Murphy for Ruairí Deane (63rd minute)

Tadhg Corkery for Ian Maguire (67th minute)

Kildare

1. Mark Donnellan

2. Mark Dempsey

3. Mick O'Grady

4. Eoin Doyle

5. Kevin Flynn

6. David Hyland

7. Ryan Houlihan

8. Luke Flynn

9. Aaron Masterson

10. Alex Beirne

11. Daniel Flynn

12. Paul Cribbin

13. Jimmy Hyland

14. Kevin Feely

15. Darragh Kirwan

Subs

Neil Flynn for Daniel Flynn (30th minute)

Con Kavanagh for Ryan Houlihan (52nd minute)

Fergal Conway for Luke Flynn (55th minute)

Conor Hartley for Alex Beirne (55th minute)

Darragh Malone for Paul Cribbin (66th minute)

Shane O'Sullivan for Jimmy Hyland (66th minute)

Brian McLoughlin for Darragh Kirwan (72nd minute)