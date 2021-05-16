National Football League round-up: Dublin down Roscommon; Armagh move top of Division 1 North with Monaghan win

Ciaran Kilkenny of Dublin in action against Enda Smith of Roscommon

All-Ireland champions Dublin are back on the field and winning Gaelic football matches, but they were never truly tested in Dr Hyde Park.

Roscommon 0-16 Dublin 1-22

Dessie Farrell is missing the National League campaign due to a suspension, with Mick Galvin taking his place on the sidelines, but the manager's absence did not appear to negatively affect Dublin as they eased to a winning start in the National League.

The Sky Blues hammered the Rossies in Division 1 South, dominating the contest from start to finish.

The Connacht outfit held their own in the early stages, but the writing was on the wall when Diarmuid Murtagh missed a golden opportunity to slap the ball into the Dublin net in the 11th minute.

The men from the capital kicked on, and a 19th-minute penalty from Cormac Costello propelled them into a comfortable lead, as they led 1-12 to 0-9 at half-time.

Cormac Costello converts his first-half penalty

Dublin won another penalty shortly after the restart, but Costello's shot hit the post. Ciaran Kilkenny grew into the game, as Costello - who finished with 1-13 - continued to keep the scoreboard ticking over.

Ciaran Murtagh led the Roscommon charge in the second half, but ultimately Dublin were never forced out of second gear.

Roscommon: Colm Lavin; David Murray, Fergal Lennon, Gary Patterson; Conor Hussey, Niall Daly (0-1), Brian Stack; Eddie Nolan (0-1), Shane Killoran; Niall Kilroy, Cathal Cregg, Enda Smith (0-1); Ciaran Murtagh (0-5, 0-2 frees), Donie Smith (0-6, 0-5 frees), Diarmuid Murtagh (0-1).

Dublin: David O'Hanlon; Tom Lahiff (0-1), David Byrne, Sean McMahon; Eoin Murchan, John Small, Robert McDaid; Brian Fenton (0-1), James McCarthy; Niall Scully, Ciaran Kilkenny (0-4, 0-1 mark), Dara Mullin (0-1); Paddy Small (0-2), Con O'Callaghan, Cormac Costello (1-13, 0-8 frees, 1-1 penalties, 0-1 mark).

NFL Division 1 South Team P W D L +/- Pts Kerry 1 1 0 0 22 2 Dublin 1 1 0 0 9 2 Roscommon 1 0 0 1 -9 0 Galway 1 0 0 1 -22 0

Monaghan 1-12 Armagh 1-16

Armagh took the spoils in a hard-fought Ulster derby, which was played at Brewster Park, Enniskillen after the Farney County were stripped of home advantage for training outside the allotted window.

The Orchard County got off to a dream start with Stefan Campbell converting from the penalty spot. They kicked on, building a 1-3 to 0-0 lead before Monaghan got off the mark.

Rory Grugan of Armagh evades Darren Hughes of Monaghan

A Sean Jones goal brought Monaghan back into the contest, and they led at half-time, 1-6 to 1-5.

However, Kieran McGeeney's charges were the ones who took the initiative after the break. Points from Oisin O'Neill, Rian O'Neill and Campbell saw them move into the ascendancy entering the final quarter, and they finished with a flourish to win by four points and move to the top of the Division 1 North table.

Kieran Donaghy was on the sideline for Armagh

NFL Division 1 North Team P W D L +/- Pts Armagh 1 1 0 0 4 2 Donegal 1 1 0 0 2 2 Tyrone 1 0 0 1 -2 0 Monaghan 1 0 0 1 -4 0

Division 2

Clare and Meath are up and running in the second tier, with wins over Laois and Westmeath respectively.

The Banner County had too much for Mike Quirke's side, with Daniel Walsh's goal helping them to a 1-16 to 0-12 victory.

Meanwhile, the Royals edged their Leinster derby at Pairc Tailteann. It was finely poised at 0-14 apiece approaching injury-time, but points from Bryan McMahon and Eamon Wallace helped Andy McEntee's side run out 0-16 to 0-15 winners.

Meath edged a close contest

NFL Division 2 South Team P W D L +/- Pts Clare 1 1 0 0 7 2 Kildare 1 1 0 0 4 2 Cork 1 0 0 1 -4 0 Laois 1 0 0 1 -7 0

NFL Division 2 North Team P W D L +/- Pts Mayo 1 1 0 0 13 2 Meath 1 1 0 0 1 2 Westmeath 1 0 0 1 -1 0 Down 1 0 0 1 -13 0

Division 3

Offaly delivered a four-point away win over Wicklow to make a perfect start to their Division 3 South campaign. The Faithful County prevailed 1-14 to 1-10, with Colm Doyle's goal helping them to the victory.

Offaly held out for victory in Aughrim

NFL Division 3 South Team P W D L +/- Pts Offaly 1 1 0 0 4 2 Limerick 1 1 0 0 2 2 Tipperary 1 0 0 1 -2 0 Wicklow 1 0 0 1 -4 0

NFL Division 3 North Team P W D L +/- Pts Derry 1 1 0 0 16 2 Fermanagh 1 1 0 0 1 2 Cavan 1 0 0 1 -1 0 Longford 1 0 0 1 -16 0

Division 4

0-6 from Sean Carrabine, 1-3 from Niall Murphy and 1-2 from Cian Lally guided Sligo past Leitrim in the bottom tier.

The Yeats County, playing their first match since the 2020 National League campaign, overcame their Connacht rivals, 2-19 to 0-18.

NFL Division 4 South Team P W D L +/- Pts Carlow 1 1 0 0 15 2 Wexford 0 0 0 0 0 0 Waterford 1 0 0 1 -15 0