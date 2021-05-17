David Clifford says he owes his wonder goal in Kerry's win over Galway to his soccer background

David Clifford sells a dummy on the way to scoring his third goal against Galway

David Clifford and Kerry have hit the ground running for 2021. The Fossa star bagged a stunning tally of 3-6 in Saturday's 22-point hammering of Galway.

Undoubtedly, the score of the match was Clifford's third goal, in which he sold a dummy to both Galway goalkeeper Bernard Power and full-back Seán Ó Maoilchiaráin, before side-footing it soccer-style into the net.

As the 22-year-old continues to improve and make waves at intercounty level, it was one of his most memorable scores to date.

At full-time, he attributed his score to his experiences playing soccer.

"I played a bit of soccer in my younger days. I was a centre-half though so I don't know where that came from! But when they go in, it's always nice" Clifford told eir Sport in a post-match interview.

The Kerry forwards tore Galway apart

Overall, last year's captain was pleased with the Kingdom's start.

"Things flowed well, we were moving fairly well up front. We were putting pressure on Galway coming out with the ball," he outlined.

"It was enjoyable, it's great to get back out there. It's been a long five and half months or whatever it was."

The Kingdom have little time to rest on their laurels, as they travel to Thurles on Sunday to face All-Ireland champions Dublin.

"Any day we get to go out and take on a team like Dublin is a great opportunity," Clifford said. "But it's another step. We're trying to get games under our belt before the championship starts."