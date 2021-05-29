Donegal and Tyrone through to National League Division 1 semi-finals after draws with Armagh and Monaghan

Paddy McBrearty was the star for Donegal, kicking eight points

Donegal and Tyrone sealed top-two finishes in Division 1 North of the Allianz Football League, after draws with Armagh and Monaghan respectively.

NFL Division 1 North Team P W D L +/- Pts Donegal 3 1 2 0 2 4 Tyrone 3 1 1 1 3 3 Armagh 3 1 1 1 -1 3 Monaghan 3 0 2 1 -4 2

Armagh 1-16 Donegal 1-16

Donegal trailed for the majority of the contest, but a late Niall O'Donnell point rescued a point for his side at the Athletic Grounds, which was enough to secure Donegal the top spot in the table.

Buoyed by their home support - with 500 fans now allowed to attend matches in the six counties - the Orchard County made a searing start. Three superbly-taken Stefan Campbell points set the tone as Armagh burst into an early 0-5 to 0-1 lead.

Rory Grugan's second free stretched the gap to five after the water break, as Donegal struggled with their execution.

Declan Bonner's charges eventually found their feet with points from Ryan McHugh, Michael Langan and Niall O'Donnell.

Paddy McBrearty led the Donegal charge, but a stunning Oisin O'Neill strike from over 50 yards helped Armagh into a 0-10 to 0-6 lead at the break.

A Michael Langan wonder goal pegged Armagh back after the restart, but well-taken points from Ciaron O'Hanlon, Ross McQuillan and Oisin O'Neill kept the home side in front.

Nonetheless, McBrearty kept the visitors in touch as Armagh led 0-14 to 1-9 at the water break.

A Conor O'Donnell point brought it back to one, before Armagh struck for a goal. Campbell fed Tiernan Kelly, who slid it past Shaun Patton to make it 1-15 to 1-11.

Nonetheless, two McBreaty scores and a Ciaran Thompson point brought it back to one. It was deep into injury-time when Niall O'Donnell found the leveller.

Seemingly aware of the permutations, the Donegal players knew a draw would be enough to ensure a semi-final spot, playing down the clock in the closing minutes to see out the clock.

Donegal will face the second-placed team from Division 1 South in the semi-final, while Armagh will be up against Roscommon in a relegation play-off.

Donegal recovered from a five-point deficit

Armagh: Blaine Hughes; Ross Finn, James Morgan (0-1), Greg McCabe; Connaire Mackin, Aaron McKay, Ciaron O'Hanlon (0-1); Niall Grimley, Jarly Óg Burns; Jemar Hall (0-1), Rian O'Neill (0-1, 0-1 free), Ross McQuillan (0-1); Rory Grugan (0-3, 0-3 frees), Oisin O'Neill (0-3), Stefan Campbell (0-4).

Subs: Conor Turbitt for James Morgan (half-time), Tiernan Kelly (1-1) for Ross McQuillan (42nd minute), Paul Hughes for Ross Finn (64th minute), Andrew Murnan for Jarly Óg Burns (74th minute), Jack Grugan for Oisin O'Neill (76th minute).

Donegal: Shaun Patton; Eoghan Bán Gallagher, Stephen McMenamin, Brendan Cole; Eoin McHugh, Ryan McHugh (0-1), Paul Brennan; Hugh McFadden, Caolan McGonagle; Peadar Mogan, Ciaran Thompson (0-1), Michael Langan (1-1); Paddy McBrearty (0-8, 0-3 frees), Niall O'Donnell (0-2, 0-1 free), Eoghan McGettigan.

Subs: Odhran Mac Niallais for Paul Brennan (41st minute), Conor O'Donnell (0-2) for Eoghan McGettigan (41st minute), Caolan Ward (0-1) for Eoin McHugh (58th minute), Jason McGee for Hugh McFadden (61st minute), Ethan O'Donnell for Ciaran Thompson (72nd minute)

Tyrone 0-14 Monaghan 0-14

A late Ryan McAnespie point secured a draw for Monaghan at Healy Park, but it was not enough as the Farney County are still heading for a relegation play-off against the third-placed team in Division 1 South.

Darren McCurry helped the Red Hands into a 0-7 to 0-4 lead, but the visitors came roaring back into the contest.

Conor Meyler of Tyrone in action against Ryan McAnespie of Monaghan

Monaghan turned the game on its head, moving into a 0-13 to 0-10 advantage, but the hosts pegged them back once more, with a Conor McKenna score levelling it at 13 points apiece.

Mattie Donnelly nudged Tyrone into the lead late on, but McAnespie's late intervention ensured the spoils were shared.