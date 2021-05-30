National Football League round-up: Dublin win over Galway sets up Division 1 semi-final against Donegal

Ciarán Kilkenny of Dublin in action against Kieran Molloy of Galway

Dublin are through to the Division 1 semi-finals, after a four-point win over a much-improved Galway side in Tuam.

Division 1 South: Dublin set up Donegal showdown

Division 1 fixtures Semi-finals Donegal vs Dublin Kerry vs Tyrone Relegation play-offs Armagh vs Roscommon Galway vs Monaghan

Galway 1-15 Dublin 2-16

Galway enjoyed a bright start in Tuam, with Peter Cooke and Paul Conroy building an early lead.

However, Dublin settled with Colm Basquel, Ciarán Kilkenny and Cormac Costello all kicking two first-half points each. But the Tribesmen remained in contention, and five Shane Walsh scores ensured the sides were level at the break, 0-8 apiece.

Dublin took control of the contest after the restart. Costello opened the scoring, before Con O'Callaghan found the net. The Cuala forward bundled it past Bernard Power, after the goalkeeper saved the original shot from Niall Scully.

O'Callaghan continued to terrorise the Galway defence, as he helped Dublin build a six-point cushion before the water break.

However, the hosts hit back. They mounted a counter-attack after Kilkenny hit the post, and Paul Conroy floated a long ball into the Dublin square. Matthew Tierney rose above Michael Shiel to fist it into the net.

Galway managed to pull it back to two points, but an injury-time goal from substitute Aaron Byrne sealed the win for the All-Ireland champions.

Dublin found the answers in the second half

Galway: Bernard Power; Sean Kelly, Sean Mulkerrin, Jack Glynn; Liam Silke, Dylan McHugh (0-1), Johnny Heaney; Peter Cooke (0-2), Paul Conroy (0-1); Paul Kelly, Kieran Molloy, Finnian Ó Laoi; Matthew Tierney (1-0), Shane Walsh (0-10, 0-3 '45s, 0-5 frees), Robert Finnerty (0-1).

Subs: Eamonn Brannigan for Paul Kelly (45th minute), Ciarán Potter for Jack Glynn (47th minute), Maitias Ó Bairead for Finnian Ó Laoi (55th minute), Tomo Culhane for Robert Finnerty (59th minute), Tom Flynn for Peter Cooke (64th minute), Johnny Duane for Kieran Molloy (64th minute).

Dublin: Michael Shiel; Michael Fitzsimons, David Byrne, Sean MacMahon; Eoin Murchan, Jonny Cooper, Eric Lowndes; Brian Fenton (0-2, 0-1 mark), Peadar Ó Cofaigh Byrne; Brian Howard, Con O'Callaghan (1-3), Niall Scully; Colm Basquel (0-2), Ciarán Kilkenny (0-3), Cormac Costello (0-6, 0-1 free).

Subs: Sean Bugler for Sean MacMahon (50th minute), Robbie McDaid for Peadar Ó Cofaigh Byrne (50th minute), Dara Mullin for Niall Scully (66th minute), Aaron Byrne (1-0) for Colm Basquel (68th minute), Tom Lahiff for Jonny Cooper (72nd minute).

Roscommon 1-12 Kerry 2-15

Goals from David Clifford debutant Joe O'Connor helped Kerry remain unbeaten and pick up the two points on offer at Dr Hyde Park.

Peter Keane's charges were already assured of a semi-final berth, but the six-point win ensures they top the table.

The reigning champions will face Tyrone in the next round.

David Clifford of Kerry is marked by Brian Stack of Roscommon

NFL Division 1 South Team P W D L +/- Pts Kerry 3 2 1 0 28 5 Dublin 3 2 1 0 13 5 Galway 3 1 0 1 -20 2 Roscommon 3 0 0 3 -21 0

Division 2 South: Victory not enough for Cork

Division 2 fixtures Semi-finals Mayo vs Clare Kildare vs Meath Relegation play-offs Cork vs Westmeath Down vs Laois

Clare 1-18 Cork 0-22

There was a strange atmosphere at full-time in Ennis. Despite their one-point win, Cork knew it was not enough and they were set for a relegation play-off after Kildare's victory in Portlaoise.

In the end, Ronan McCarthy's charges needed a four-point victory which eluded them, as Clare move on to the semi-finals.

A David Tubridy penalty saw the Banner lead 1-5 to 0-5 at the first-half water break. The Doonbeg man led the Banner charge, scoring 1-4 in the early stages.

However, Cork came flying out of the traps in the second quarter. Six unanswered points saw the Lee-siders move into the ascendancy. Substitute Cathail O'Mahony kicked three scores within five minutes of his introduction, as the Rebels led 0-12 to 1-8 at half-time.

O'Mahony continued to drive Cork forward, while Luke Connolly, Brian Hurley and John O'Rourke also contributed on the scoreboard.

However, the accuracy of Tubridy and Eoin Cleary kept Clare in touch. Cork, who finished with 14 men after Hurley's second yellow card, claimed the two points thanks to a John O'Rourke score. Nonetheless, they fell short and will now face Westmeath in a relegation play-off.

Cork have work to do if they are to avoid a return to Division 3

Clare: Stephen Ryan; Ciaran Russell, Cillian Brennan, Kevin Hartnett; Cian O'Dea, Sean Collins, Daniel Walsh; Darren O'Neill (0-1), Cathal O'Connor (0-1); Pearse Lillis (0-1), Eoin Cleary (0-4, 0-3 frees), Darragh Bohannan (0-1); Gavin Cooney (0-1), David Tubridy (1-8, 1-0 penalty, 0-6 frees), Joe McGann.

Subs: Dean Ryan for Kevin Hartnett (21st minute), Conall Ó hÁiniféin for Dean Ryan (half-time), Emmett McMahon for Daniel Walsh (53rd minute), Keelan Sexton for Gavin Cooney (60th minute), Aaron Griffin for Joe McGann (60th minute), Cormac Murray for Darren O'Neill (67th minute).

Cork: Micheál Martin; Sean Powter, Daniel O'Mahony, Kevin Flahive; Tadhg Corkery (0-2), Sean Meehan, Mattie Taylor (0-1); Ian Maguire (0-1), Paul Walsh (0-1); Seán White (0-1), Ruairi Deane, Kevin O'Driscoll (0-1); John O'Rourke (0-4), Ciaran Sheehan, Luke Connolly (0-4, 0-3 frees).

Subs: Cian Kiely for Daniel O'Mahony (11th minute), Cathail O'Mahony (0-5, 0-1 free) for Ciaran Sheehan (22nd minute), Mark Collins for Paul Walsh (43rd minute), Brian Hurley (0-2) for Seán White (43rd minute), Kevin O'Donovan for Sean Powter (51st minute), Paul Ring for Tadhg Corkery (51st minute), Damien Gore for Luke Connolly (65th minute).

Laois 1-8 Kildare 2-18

Knowing that the group could be decided on scoring difference, Jack O'Connor's charges delivered a dominant 13-point win in O'Moore Park.

Goals from Kevin Flynn and Luke Flynn laid the foundations, as Jimmy Hyland contributed four points. Ultimately, their winning margin ensured they top the group, edging Clare and Cork who all finished on four points.

NFL Division 2 South Team P W D L +/- Pts Kildare 3 2 0 1 14 4 Clare 3 2 0 1 9 4 Cork 3 2 0 1 5 4 Laois 3 0 0 2 -28 0

Division 2 North: Mayo and Down pick up academic wins

There was not a huge amount to be decided in the second tier's 'north' group, other than play-off opponents.

In the meeting of the top two sides, Mayo had too much for Meath in Castlebar, winning 3-17 to 2-12.

Meanwhile, Down picked up their first result of the campaign away to Westmeath. The Mourne County led by 0-11 to 0-3, but had to withstand a late fightback as they held on for a 0-13 to 1-9 victory.

NFL Division 2 North Team P W D L +/- Pts Mayo 3 3 0 0 24 6 Meath 3 2 0 1 0 4 Down 3 1 0 2 -19 2 Westmeath 3 0 0 3 -5 0

Division 4 North: Mickey Harte's Louth progress

Antrim have topped the group. Their 2-17 to 1-19 win over Leitrim was the Saffrons' third consecutive one-point victory.

Meanwhile, Mickey Harte's Louth side delivered a 3-18 to 1-14 win over Sligo to seal their semi-final berth.

The Wee County will face Carlow, while Antrim will be up against Waterford in the last four.