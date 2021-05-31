GAA confirms Monaghan to have home advantage against Galway; Donegal and Dublin agree to neutral venue

Monaghan will host Galway, with the loser relegated to Division 2 for 2022

The GAA has confirmed the venue arrangements for the upcoming Allianz Football League semi-finals and relegation play-offs.

All the ties will be held on the weekend of June 12-13.

Despite protests from Galway manager Padraic Joyce, Monaghan will have home advantage when the Farney County meet the Tribesmen.

Meanwhile, several counties have agreed to a neutral venue rather than a coin-toss for home advantage. Donegal-Dublin, Derry-Limerick and Cavan-Wicklow will all take place at neutral grounds.

In the case of counties meeting, where one team played twice at home during the group stages, and the other had two away games, the latter will host the contest.

Dates, times and venues will be confirmed later on Monday.

Dublin will meet Donegal at a neutral venue

National Football League fixtures

Division 1 semi-finals

Donegal vs Dublin (Neutral venue by agreement)

Tyrone vs Kerry (Kerry Venue)

Division 1 relegation play-offs

Armagh vs Roscommon (Armagh venue*)

Monaghan vs Galway (Monaghan venue)

Division 2 semi-finals

Mayo vs Clare (Clare venue*)

Meath vs Kildare (Kildare venue*)

Division 2 relegation play-offs

Down vs Laois (Down Venue)

Westmeath vs Cork (Cork Venue)

Division 3 semi-finals

Derry vs Limerick (Neutral venue by agreement)

Fermanagh vs Offaly (Offaly venue*)

Division 3 relegation play-offs

Cavan vs Wicklow (Neutral venue by agreement)

Longford vs Tipperary (Longford venue*)

Division 4 semi-finals

Antrim vs Waterford (Waterford venue)

Louth vs Carlow (Carlow venue)

*Draw for venue made by the CCCC.