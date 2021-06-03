Sky Sports live GAA matches 2021: 18 Championship games to be broadcast across Gaelic football and hurling

The race for the Sam Maguire Cup gets underway on June 26, live on Sky Sports

Sky Sports has announced its 18 GAA Championship fixtures for 2021, along with an all-star line-up of pundits, commentators and presenters for the season ahead.

Sky Sports Arena will be the home of GAA over the coming months, with a total of 18 fixtures broadcasting on the channel - 12 of which are exclusive to Sky Sports.

The Gaelic football action will get underway on June 26, with a double-header that will see Sligo take on Mayo, followed by Kerry's clash with Clare.

Hurling fans will want to clear their diaries on July 3, as 2021 Championship Hurling on Sky Sports kicks off with a mouth-watering triple-header. Focus will first turn to the Leinster SHC semi-finals, as Galway face Dublin or Antrim, before Kilkenny are up against Wexford or Laois. To top it off that evening, All-Ireland champions Limerick will face Cork in the Munster Championship.

2021 live GAA games on Sky Sports June 26 Sligo vs Mayo (F) Kerry vs Clare (F) July 3 Galway vs Dublin/Antrim (H) Kilkenny vs Wexford/Laois (H) Limerick vs Cork (H) July 10 Tyrone vs Cavan (F) Tipperary vs Kerry/Clare (F) July 17 Qualifier Round 1 (H) Ulster semi-final (F) July 24 Qualifier Round 2 (H) Qualifier Round 2 (H) July 31 All-Ireland quarter-final (H) August 7 All-Ireland semi-final (H) August 8 All-Ireland semi-final (H) August 14 All-Ireland semi-final (F) August 15 All-Ireland semi-final (F) August 22 All-Ireland final (H) August 29 All-Ireland final (F)

Having made her Sky Sports GAA debut last year, Gráinne McElwain will return to our screens to host all Sky Sports GAA live fixtures.

2021's Championship season will also see the return of Sky's mid-week GAA show, 'Inside The Game'. Hosted by Brian Carney, the show will broadcast every Wednesday at 9pm from June 16, on Sky Sports Arena and will feature a range of GAA experts giving their views on all the unfolding drama of the Championships.

Tyrone GAA great Peter Canavan, the Kingdom's four-time All-Ireland winner and Armagh coach, Kieran Donaghy, and Donegal legend Jim McGuinness will join Gráinne to provide expert insights and analysis for all Sky Sports GAA Football fixtures.

Hurling insights will be provided by Galway's four-time All-Star, Ollie Canning, the Banner County's two-time All-Ireland champion Jamesie O'Connor and Kilkenny's nine-time All-Ireland winner JJ Delaney.

Lead commentary for each fixture will come from Dave McIntyre and Mike Finnerty, with co-commentary from Nicky English and Paul Earley.

"We are gearing up for an action-packed summer of sport on Sky Sports and it's fantastic to see the GAA Championships back in their somewhat rightful place in the calendar," CEO of Sky Ireland, JD Buckley, said at Thursday's launch.

"We are delighted to be broadcasting 18 games this year and, once again, in addition to all of the live action, we will be providing unique insights and analysis from some of the biggest names in GAA. All of our 2021 GAA Championship fixtures and weekly episodes of Inside The Game will broadcast on Sky Sports Arena, which is available on every platform in Ireland."

In Ireland, Sky Sports Arena is on Sky channel 408, Virgin channel 407, eir channel 416, and Vodafone channel 406.

The games can also be watched on the move with Sky Go every weekend of the All-Ireland Championship, culminating with the All-Ireland Hurling and Football finals on the 22nd and 29th of August respectively.

For all the latest GAA news, check out our dedicated GAA sections on the Sky Sports website and app, and follow @SkySportsGAA on Twitter and Instagram.