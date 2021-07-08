Kieran Donaghy says Kerry must improve on kick-outs if they are to challenge Dublin this summer

Kerry are looking to build on their opening win over Clare

Kerry are up and running in the championship, and are looking to take another step on the road back to Croke Park when they meet reigning Munster champions Tipperary on Saturday.

The Kingdom opened with a dominant win over Clare two weeks ago, and while their devastating forward play blew the Banner away, Kieran Donaghy still feels there is room for improvement.

"I'd like to see them lift it a level. They were motoring along in [second gear], they started so well that I think they went into autopilot for a few minutes. That middle part of the game, they weren't tipping on all cylinders," said the former Kerry star, speaking on Inside The Game.

"I think it was the subs that came on that really injected a bit of pace. Guys fighting for a place that aren't really getting a chance because of the condensed season, to play many challenge games against each other, to probably show their hand. That 20 minutes that they get on game-day is huge for these guys. They showed well and injected a lot of pace into the game.

2:11 Highlights from Kerry's dominant win over Clare Highlights from Kerry's dominant win over Clare

"But I'd like to see Kerry smooth out the kick-outs. I'd be interested to see who's going to start in goal at the weekend. And I think that's the one area that we as Kerry people are looking to see, is there a continued improvement in the kick-out strategy? Because it's fine in these games, but when you're trying to beat Dublin, possession is everything.

"If you've got the forward line like Kerry have up top, your job is to get the ball to them as much as possible. If you can win most of your kick-outs, you can do that more often than not. And you can count on them to do the damage up top then."

Peter Keane is in his third year at the helm

Meanwhile, Peter Canavan was hugely impressed with the forward division's movement, as they hit Clare for 3-22.

"I'm looking forward to watching their forward line again, because they're a joy to behold at the minute," said the Tyrone great.

"What was fascinating about their play the last day against Clare was that they were rotating. Seán O'Shea - a brilliant centre-half forward - spent all of the first half in the full-forward line.

"The sweeper [Clare] had back was keeping an eye on David Clifford, and Seán O'Shea made hay. Paul Geaney can play in there, and he did that for a while. Paudie Clifford is capable of playing in there. So they've been mixing things up and rotating things about, with wonderful effect.

"Paudie Clifford had over 30 possessions the last day. He was a contender for man of the match. I know Seán O'Shea got it, but Clifford gave him a run for his money. As soon as he gets it, it's head up. He had 10 kick passes in that game from a player that played out in the half-forward line. I think that the three goals that Kerry got, Paudie Clifford was involved in each one of them.

0:54 Paudie Clifford picked out Seán O'Shea with a beautiful ball for the first goal against Clare Paudie Clifford picked out Seán O'Shea with a beautiful ball for the first goal against Clare

"David Clifford, he picked up a slight knock in scoring his goal. If he is in any way doubtful, I'd be surprised if Peter Keane selects him. We've seen what happened with Michael Murphy going into a game carrying an injury.

"The subs, Micheál Burns, Killian Spillane who's playing really well, Tommy Walsh, Jack Sherwood, Jack Barry, are all pushing hard for a place. So it will be interesting to see if they get much game-time at the weekend."

Should Kerry account for Tipp on Saturday evening, they will be through to a Munster final where they will face Cork or Limerick.

